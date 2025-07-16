MEXC Exchange
U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman: House has the votes to push three cryptocurrency measures
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Hill, chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, said that we have enough votes to promote the stablecoin bill, and
PANews
2025/07/16 20:24
A whale deposited 2.73 million USDC into HypeLiquid and opened a BTC short position with 20x leverage
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 2.73 million USDC into HypeLiquid and opened a BTC short position with 20x leverage.
PANews
2025/07/16 20:21
Crypto research firm Delphi Digital launches free AI research platform Delphi Intelligence
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Forbes, crypto research institution Delphi Digital launched its first free AI research platform, Delphi Intelligence. The platform integrates its two-year AI accelerator
PANews
2025/07/16 20:17
LiveOne, a US-listed company, launches $8.9 million IPO, deploys Bitcoin profit strategy
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, LiveOne, a US-listed company, announced an $8.9 million public offering plan to provide financial support for the launch of
PANews
2025/07/16 20:13
Canadian listed company Super Copper Corp plans to allocate 20% of its reserve funds to Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Super Copper Corp has begun to incorporate Bitcoin into its fund reserve strategy, and plans to
PANews
2025/07/16 20:09
Tokenization Company Midas Launches Two New DeFi Products on Etherlink
PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, the financial tokenization platform Midas launched two new DeFi structured products on the Ethereum compatible chain Etherlink: mMEV (arbitrage and market
PANews
2025/07/16 20:07
Crypto market hits widest institutional-retail investor split since 2023 in H1 2025: Wintermute
In the first half of 2025, crypto market has seen its widest divergence in investor focus since 2023, with institutions doubling down on majors while retail pivots to altcoins. According to Wintermute’s 1H 2025 OTC Market Report, institutions have doubled…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 20:06
Aethir and Credible partner to launch DePIN credit card
PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized GPU cloud network Aethir has partnered with the lending protocol Credible Finance to launch the first DePIN credit card
PANews
2025/07/16 20:05
Crypto Infrastructure Giant Talos Acquires Coin Metrics for Over $100 Million
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Fortune magazine, crypto infrastructure giant Talos announced the acquisition of blockchain data provider Coin Metrics. People familiar with the matter revealed that
PANews
2025/07/16 20:02
Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the board of directors of Matador Technologies Inc, a Canadian listed company, approved a long-term Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which will expand
PANews
2025/07/16 19:51
