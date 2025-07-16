MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-26 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) issued an announcement that Future Marvel Limited, a subsidiary of the group, has successfully completed the
FUTURE
$0.1197
+0.43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:40
Morgan Stanley executives: Stablecoins are being actively discussed for their application scenarios
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Morgan Stanley's chief financial officer said that the application scenarios of stablecoins are being actively discussed.
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:38
H100 Group increased its holdings by 75.53 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings reached 370
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced an increase of 75.53 BTC, with an average purchase price of 1,142,038.26 Swedish kronor.
BTC
$116,235.79
-2.56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:37
Analysis: Upcoming TRUMP tokens will test market demand and increase Trump’s wealth
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, a batch of Trump memecoins that will be unlocked this week will not only test the real demand of the cryptocurrency
NOT
$0.002024
-0.09%
TRUMP
$9.85
-2.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:36
Ethereum Strategic Reserve Company BTCS Inc. is included in the Russell Micro-Cap Index
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BTCS Inc (BTCS), the US Ethereum strategic reserve company, has been officially included in the Russell Microcap Index.
CAP
$0.08214
-0.68%
MICRO
$0.001087
-6.13%
INDEX
$1.288
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:30
Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen rapid growth in the second quarter of 2025, outpacing all other ETF classes.
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000386
-35.45%
SECOND
$0.0000116
-9.37%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 21:18
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August
PANews reported on July 16 that Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec revealed on the X platform that Solana's liquidity protocol Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August.
ORCA
$2.37
-4.51%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000127
+1.51%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:17
Liquid Collective Launches Solana Liquidity Staking Token LsSOL to Institutional Investors
PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, the enterprise-level liquidity staking platform Liquid Collective launched the Solana-based, institution-centric liquidity staking token Liquid Staked SOL (LsSOL), which aims
SOL
$181.08
-4.20%
TOKEN
$0.01674
-3.73%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:14
Strategy plans to announce second quarter earnings on July 31
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Businesswire, Strategy announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results report after the close of the U.S. financial
U
$0.01227
-1.44%
SECOND
$0.0000116
-9.37%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:12
SRM Entertainment, a US-listed company, officially changed its name to Tron Inc. and its stock code was changed to TRON
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the US-listed company SRM Entertainment officially changed its name to Tron Inc, and will also change its stock code from "SRM"
CHANGE
$0.00228524
-1.87%
SRM
$0.01471
+1.23%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:10
Trending News
More
Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access