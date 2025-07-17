MEXC Exchange
US electric car company Volcon raises over $500 million to launch Bitcoin financial strategy
PANews reported on July 17 that according to investing, Volcon, an American electric car company, announced that it would adopt a Bitcoin financial strategy. It has reached a securities purchase
PANews
2025/07/17 21:24
Listed company GameSquare plans to raise $70 million through rights issue to continue purchasing ETH
PANews reported on July 17 that Nasdaq-listed Game Square Holdings announced that it plans to issue 46,666,667 shares of common stock to raise US$70 million. The company plans to use
PANews
2025/07/17 21:22
Why are crypto tokens going up today and will they crash?
Top crypto tokens continued their bull run on July 17, despite Bitcoin pulling back by over 1% to $117,000. Ethereum (ETH) price jumped by 8% to $3,400, while Ripple (XRP) surged by 10% to $3.25. Other top altcoins like Floki…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 21:22
Publicly listed Enlightify Inc. plans to purchase up to $20 million of CYBER tokens within 12 months
PANews reported on July 17 that Cyber officials stated on the X platform: “The Cyber Foundation welcomes Enlightify Inc. (NYSE: ENFY) as the first listed company to commit to investing
PANews
2025/07/17 21:21
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF
PANews reported on July 17 that according to the SEC official website, CANARY submitted the S1 application document for STAKED INJ ETF to the US SEC.
PANews
2025/07/17 21:11
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Hedera Hashgraph token jumped and crossed an important resistance level after the launch of the first staking exchange-traded fund. Hedera (HBAR) jumped to a high of $0.2500, its highest level since March 7, up by nearly 100% from its lowest…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 21:11
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, Ephemera, the developer of the decentralized messaging protocol XMTP, completed a US$20 million Series B financing round, led by Union
PANews
2025/07/17 21:03
Trump crypto coin analysis: Bollinger Bands point to a squeeze ahead of unlock
Trump crypto coin price underperformed other top Solana meme coins as traders braced for a big token unlock on Friday. Official Trump (TRUMP) was trading at $10.10 on Thursday, a few points above this month’s low of $8.55. It has…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:53
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Zhitong Finance, GCL Technology (03800.HK) issued an announcement that on July 17, 2025, the company signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding
PANews
2025/07/17 20:51
Semler Scientific, a listed company, increased its holdings by 210 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,846 BTC
PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent US$25 million to increase its holdings of 210 BTC and currently holds a
PANews
2025/07/17 20:48
