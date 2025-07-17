2025-07-26 Saturday

Whale James Wynn has closed his short positions in BTC and HYPE

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale James Wynn has closed his short positions in BTC (40 times) and HYPE (10 times). Two days
PANews2025/07/17 22:30
Ondo Finance’s USDY to launch on Sei Network

Ondo Finance is set to launch its USDY tokenized Treasury product on Sei, adding to a growing list of supported networks that includes Ethereum, Solana, Mantle, and Sui. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, Ondo Finance’s flagship tokenized…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 22:30
Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, Paul Chowles, a former official of the UK National Crime Agency, was sentenced to five and a half years in
PANews2025/07/17 22:24
Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, the real-world asset platform Securitize has cooperated with Hamilton Lane, an investment company with a total asset management scale and entrusted
PANews2025/07/17 22:19
Nansen: Not all Bitcoin-heavy firms get equal stock market love

More and more firms are entering the Bitcoin race, but not all are seeing the same effects on their stock price.
Crypto.news2025/07/17 22:10
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 6,930 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 191,473 ETH

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 6,930 BTC (worth $816.55 million); iShares (BlackRock) had a net inflow of
PANews2025/07/17 22:02
Plasma officially launches XPL public sale, token economic model announced

According to PANews on July 17, the stablecoin Layer2 network Plasma officially announced that the public sale of its token XPL has started and will last until 9:00 a.m. EST
PANews2025/07/17 21:56
Ondo Finance to launch first tokenized U.S. bond fund on Sei

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the real-world asset protocol Ondo Finance announced on Thursday that it will launch its USDY fund on the Sei network.
PANews2025/07/17 21:45
BSTR plans to be listed in the U.S. through a SPAC merger with 30,021 BTC when it is launched

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Businesswire, BSTR, Holdings Inc. (BSTR) announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. (Nasdaq:
PANews2025/07/17 21:35
MAG7.ssi index token rose strongly by 5.73%, with an annual return rate exceeding Bitcoin by 6.39%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to the latest market data, while Bitcoin was trading sideways, the spot index token MAG7.ssi launched by SoSoValue Indexes broke through $0.94, with
PANews2025/07/17 21:25

