Ethereum arms race heats up: GameSquare Joins with $90m war chest

Public companies are rushing into Ethereum, and GameSquare just made its move. Backed by Dialectic’s yield expertise, the $90 million capital could make it one of the biggest corporate ETH holders, and a case study in crypto treasury strategy. On…
Crypto.news2025/07/18 01:20
This memecoin’s utility could surpass Dogecoin when crypto enters a full-blown bull run

Dogecoin blazed the trail, but LILPEPE emerges as the next-gen memecoin with real utility and breakout potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/18 01:19
5 coins showing strength poised to skyrocket in 2025

With Bitcoin soaring and greed dominating sentiment, altcoin gems like LILPEPE are drawing 100x return predictions. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/18 01:01
Crypto Week Day 4: US lawmakers remain divided on key bills

Republicans and Democrats tussled over the Trump family’s crypto ties, consumer protections, and backing stablecoins with fiat assets.
PANews2025/07/18 00:29
Blockchain-based travel platform Blockskye completes $15.8 million Series C financing, led by Blockchange

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block, the blockchain-based travel platform Blockskye announced the completion of a $15.8 million Series C financing, led by Blockchange, with participation
PANews2025/07/18 00:10
Web3 smart layer W3.io completes $7 million seed round led by Blockchange Ventures

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Globenewswire, Web3 intelligent layer W3.io announced the completion of a US$7 million seed round of financing, led by Blockchange Ventures, with participation
PANews2025/07/18 00:07
Smart ETHRANSACTION Cloud Mining Could Help You Earn Extra Income

CryptoNews2025/07/18 00:03
Yala announces token economics: total supply 1 billion, 3.4% allocated to airdrops

PANews reported on July 17 that Yala announced that the token YALA has been launched and announced the token economics. The total supply is 1 billion (fixed), and the specific
PANews2025/07/17 23:58
BSTR joins Bitcoin treasury arms race with 30,021 BTC and Wall Street backing

Strategy and other publicly traded BTC holders now have serious competition. With a Cantor-backed SPAC, a $1.5 billion PIPE, and a founding team led by Bitcoin pioneer Adam Back, BSTR is entering the corporate Bitcoin game with a balance sheet…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 23:57
Caldera has opened airdrop applications

PANews reported on July 17 that the Caldera Foundation announced the opening of ERA airdrop applications. Wallets that have successfully pre-claimed their allocations must claim their tokens before 8:00 on
PANews2025/07/17 23:56

