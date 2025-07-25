2025-07-26 Saturday

Kalshi taps Grok as AI wave reaches betting markets

Kalshi is giving traders an AI co-pilot trained on the same data that shapes market-moving narratives: X’s unfiltered — and often problematic — discourse.
Crypto.news 2025/07/25 04:21
ETH core developer testifies in Roman Storm defense as gov’t rests case

After about two weeks of hearing from US government witnesses, Roman Storm’s legal team called Preston Van Loon to the stand to kick off its defense case.
PANews 2025/07/25 04:18
Is this the next big crypto? Why Little Pepe may outperform Ripple in 2025

LILPEPE emerges as a serious challenger to XRP as traders seek high-upside plays in the 2025 crypto bull run. #partnercontent
Crypto.news 2025/07/25 04:00
Strategy expands preferred stock offering to $2b as Bitcoin thesis deepens

According to Bloomberg, Strategy abruptly quadrupled its Series A perpetual preferred stock offering mere hours before pricing, signaling blistering institutional demand.
Crypto.news 2025/07/25 03:46
Bitcoin ETF design enters transition phase as industry rethinks operational foundations

Can the push for in-kind design solve the operational mismatches that have long kept Bitcoin ETFs from functioning like the traditional funds they aim to replicate? Bitcoin ETF giants push for a cleaner crypto swap model Late July 2025 saw…
Crypto.news 2025/07/25 03:21
Celestia reclaims 43 million TIA from Polychain in buyback deal

Celestia has officially taken control of Polychain’s last TIA holdings, setting the stage for a carefully managed redistribution.
Crypto.news 2025/07/25 02:56
Altcoin Season Returns: SHIB Climbs 15%, BONK 140%, and ADA Nears $1

As Bitcoin dominance continues to slide in Q3 2025, traders are shifting focus to altcoins with outsized potential. In this altcoin season , previously dismissed tokens are regaining momentum. Shiba Inu and Bonk represent a renewed wave of meme coin speculation, while Cardano is attracting capital on institutional narratives. Together, the three tokens indicate a market phase driven by a mix of hype, community strength, and real development, where sentiment cycles are moving faster than ever. Shiba Inu: More Than a Meme SHIB is trading at $0.00001367 with a market cap of $8 billion and a 24-hour volume of nearly $462 million. While often still called a meme coin, SHIB has quietly built out an ecosystem. The Shibarium Layer-2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and dApps. SHIB is also used for gas fees, marking a clear move toward functionality. Recent community DAO proposals and staking integrations have added to its infrastructure. Whale wallets have increased holdings by over 600% in recent weeks, according to CryptoRank. On LunarCrush, SHIB recorded 6,400+ mentions and nearly 350,000 engagements in July. These figures, paired with a 15% monthly gain, suggest that SHIB may be evolving into a hybrid token: part-meme, part-platform. In this cycle, that blend may be what keeps it relevant. Bonk: Taking Over in Altcoin Season BONK is trading at $0.000034 with a $2.76 billion market cap and a 24-hour volume of over $1.6 million. 🧠 Ready to unlock the full power of Cardano indexing? Join our next Dev Office Hours with Satya Ranjan and get hands-on with Yaci Store — the ultimate tool to simplify indexing for both Java and non-Java developers. ↪️ Scroll down for complete event details pic.twitter.com/EwzhGprmdz — Cardano Community (@Cardano) July 24, 2025 BONK Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The token is now integrated into multiple Solana dApps, including Jupiter and native GameFi applications. Though it began as a meme, BONK’s utility in liquidity provisioning and in-game use cases has grown. Exchange support has expanded, and burn campaigns have supported scarcity narratives. Social activity remains high, with whale wallets rotating in and out, suggesting both speculation and trend-based trading. It has gained nearly 140% in the past 30 days, and despite volatility, BONK appears to be maturing in tandem with Solana’s broader ecosystem rebound. If the altcoin season truly returns in the second half of 2025, BONK could deliver competitive performance. Cardano: Utility Anchored in Narrative ADA is trading at $0.81 with a $29 billion market cap and $2.4 billion in daily volume. 🧠 Ready to unlock the full power of Cardano indexing? Join our next Dev Office Hours with Satya Ranjan and get hands-on with Yaci Store — the ultimate tool to simplify indexing for both Java and non-Java developers. ↪️ Scroll down for complete event details pic.twitter.com/EwzhGprmdz — Cardano Community (@Cardano) July 24, 2025 Cardano’s market position is supported by fundamental upgrades. The Hydra Layer-2 scaling protocol is operational, and the Mithril fast-sync update is now live. Voltaire governance milestones are also progressing, giving token holders greater control. Stablecoin activity is increasing. Djed and USDA are both active, contributing to on-chain liquidity. Unlike meme coins, ADA benefits from long-tail trust, and its current breakout mirrors their trend, showing how retail and institutional flows can align. Altcoin Season: Attention is Allocation SHIB, BONK, and ADA sit at different points on the speculation-to-utility spectrum. But all are benefiting from renewed flows in a fast-rotating market. Meme energy, protocol upgrades, and community activation have all contributed. As altcoin season accelerates, attention is proving to be a proxy for momentum. And for now, these three tokens have it. Retail enthusiasm is rising alongside deeper on-chain activity, suggesting this altseason is no longer limited to quick pumps. Instead, even legacy tokens are evolving under market pressure, blending narrative, utility, and engagement. When volatility returns, SHIB, BONK, and ADA show the different ways tokens can stay relevant. Whether driven by community, use case, or trader momentum, they remain in rotation—at least for now.
CryptoNews 2025/07/25 02:33
No code breaks, just more room: what to expect from Ethereum’s Fusaka hard fork

Ethereum’s next big upgrade, Fusaka, is expected to launch in November with a focus on improving performance and security behind the scenes, rather than adding new features for users. Ethereum‘s next protocol upgrade, codenamed Fusaka, is entering its final testing…
Crypto.news 2025/07/25 02:30
Dow Jones drops, Tesla stock gets crushed on earnings miss

Major U.S. stock indices were mixed as tech giants like Tesla, IBM, and Alphabet reported earnings.
Crypto.news 2025/07/25 02:20
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF Rockets to $10B in 10 Days – Third-Fastest Ever

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum ETF, known by its ticker ETHA, has reached $10 billion in assets under management (AUM), becoming the third-fastest exchange-traded fund to ever hit that milestone. The surge from $5 billion to $10 billion took just 10 days, drawing comparisons to a “God candle,” according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The milestone places ETHA alongside two other high-performing ETFs , BlackRock’s own Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), which also reached $10 billion in less than a year. 💰 Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a $534M inflow on July 22, the third-largest on record, as institutional demand grows for Ethereum’s real-world tokenization use. #ethereum #ETFs https://t.co/uA0jLhgsyd — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 23, 2025 BlackRock ETHA’s Rise Shows Growing Institutional Appetite for Ethereum Exposure According to Balchunas , all three of the fastest-growing ETFs in history are spot crypto funds, a reflection of the strong investor demand for regulated crypto exposure. “LOOK OUT: $ETHA just hit $10b in one year flat, the 3rd fastest ETF to hit that mark in history after (you guessed it) two bitcoin ETFs, $IBIT & $FBTC,” Balchunas said Thursday on X. LOOK OUT: $ETHA just hit $10b in one year flat, the 3rd fastest ETF to hit that mark in history after (you guessed it) two bitcoin ETFs $IBIT & $FBTC . Amazingly it went from $5b to $10b in just 10 days (ETF asset equiv of a God candle). Is in Top 5 in flows 1M, 1W. Sister Hazel! pic.twitter.com/Jrrb15BdHV — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 24, 2025 The ETF, which launched in early 2024, took just 251 days to hit the $10 billion mark. That figure puts ETHA ahead of major traditional products like JPMorgan’s Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), which needed 444 days to reach the same level. Commenting on the development, Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, wrote, “We’re talking about an ETF industry that’s been around for over 3 decades & has nearly 4,400 products. The 3 fastest ETFs to $10B are now all spot crypto ETFs.” iShares Ethereum ETF becomes 3rd fastest ETF to hit $10bil in assets… 3 fastest ETFs to $10bil now all spot crypto ETFs. We’re talking about an ETF industry that’s been around for over 3 decades & has nearly 4,400 products. What a chart. https://t.co/sGYiZP9U4X — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) July 24, 2025 While ETHA’s growth is rapid, it still trails the record pace set by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which reached $10 billion in just 34 days. Fidelity’s FBTC followed closely behind at 54 days. The growing interest in ETHA indicates continued appetite for regulated crypto investment vehicles, especially as the ETF industry adapts to the presence of digital assets. Ethereum, which accounts for roughly one-third of Bitcoin’s market cap, is now showing that it can attract institutional interest on a similar scale, albeit at a different pace. Ethereum ETFs Surge With $726M Daily High, Total Holdings Near $20B The surge comes amid broader momentum for Ethereum-based funds, which have seen increasing inflows since receiving final approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July 2024. The nine U.S.-listed spot Ethereum ETFs began trading on July 23, 2024, and have since recorded $8.32 billion in total net inflows . While Bitcoin ETFs still dominate the market with over $54 billion in total inflows, Ethereum funds are now gaining traction. On July 16, Ethereum ETFs logged their highest daily inflow to date of $726.74 million. That was followed by $602 million on July 17 and $533.87 million on July 23— marking the third-highest single-day inflow on record . That same day, Ethereum ETF holdings hit an all-time high of $19.85 billion in total assets. BlackRock has consistently led the pack in flows. On July 23, the firm brought in $426.22 million alone, followed by Grayscale with $72.64 million and Fidelity with $35.01 million.
CryptoNews2025/07/25 02:16

