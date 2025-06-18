US bombers deployed to military base in southern Spain PANews 2025/06/18 21:56

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CCTV News, on June 18 local time, Spanish Defense Minister Robles confirmed at a House of Representatives meeting that US bombers have been deployed at two military bases in the Andalusia region of Spain as part of the additional military forces to respond to the Iran-Israel conflict.