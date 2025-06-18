Pump.fun’s quiet return to X offers no clarity, just crypto’s latest cautionary tale

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 04:20
Moonveil
MORE$0,09798-10,96%
FUNToken
FUN$0,013111-8,71%

Pump.fun’s reappearance on X is dramatic: sudden suspension, rampant theories, then a quiet return in less than 24 hours. No answers, just a more paranoid market left picking up the pieces.

On June 16, without warning or explanation, the official X account for Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, was abruptly taken offline. Shortly after, the personal handle of co-founder Alon Cohen (@a1lon9) also vanished.

The unexpected purge didn’t stop there. Several other accounts tied to high-profile token platforms, including GMGN, Bloom Trading, and ElizaOS, were swept up in what appeared to many as a coordinated crackdown, raising more questions than answers.

Was this X enforcing new policies? A shadowban by overzealous moderators? Or, more ominously, the first sign of regulatory pressure on Solana’s hyperactive memecoin ecosystem?

Then, just as suddenly, the accounts were restored. X offered no justification for either decision, leaving traders to wonder whether the episode was a glitch, a warning, or pure bureaucratic randomness.

Keen users quickly noted Pump.fun’s unceremonious comeback on X and raised concerns about what might be happening behind the scenes.

A billion-dollar memecoin moment under fire

The social media blackout came just as Pump.fun was gearing up for a massive token offering, rumored to target a valuation near $1 billion. The reported plan drew both attention and backlash, as Pump.fun’s meteoric rise in 2024–25 made it a poster child for rapid-fire memecoin activity.

Founded in January 2024 by Alon Cohen and his team, the platform has hosted more than six million token launches and generated over $350 million in annual revenue.

But this growth hasn’t come without scrutiny. In November, Pump.fun was forced to disable its livestream feature after users exploited it to broadcast everything from violent threats to explicit content.

That incident exposed the darker side of memecoin culture and how quickly unregulated platforms can spiral into chaos. Now, with its rumored $1 billion token sale drawing mainstream attention, regulators appear to be taking notice.

While no agency has publicly claimed responsibility for the X suspensions, the U.S. SEC has been increasingly vocal about cracking down on what it sees as unregistered securities offerings, a category that could easily include memecoin launchpads.

What makes this episode particularly troubling for crypto is how it exposes the industry’s dependence on platforms it doesn’t control. Pump.fun’s website continued operating during the suspension, but how long can any platform thrive when its primary marketing channel can vanish overnight?

The takeaway is in black and white. In the crypto industry’s ongoing battle between innovation and regulation, social media platforms have become the new battleground. And as Pump.fun’s rollercoaster week shows, the rules of engagement are being written in real time, with billions of dollars hanging in the balance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony

Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Crypto In America , the criminal trial of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm was adjourned on Thursday after eight days of witness
Storm Trade
STORM$0,0139+1,90%
america party
AMERICA$0,0004269-5,23%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:54
XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

As the XRP price breaks through $3.66, it has once again become the focus of the top cryptocurrency space. At the same time, some investors have begun to pay attention to a fast-rising but little-known project on the XRP ledger: ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform, a next-generation XRP mining project driven by artificial intelligence. Due to XRP’s resilience and strong fundamentals, many XRP holders have developed a keen interest in ALL4 Mining . The platform provides investors with flexible and efficient XRP accumulation opportunities by launching a multi-select contract portfolio, suitable for long-term and short-term investors. The project aims to meet the market’s high demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity XRP investment products. What Is ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining ALL4 Mining is an advanced cloud mining platform that allows users to rent hashing power to mine cryptocurrencies and earn passive income. Unlike traditional mining methods that require expensive hardware, technical expertise, and ongoing maintenance, ALL4 Mining handles all the complexities for users. From hardware maintenance to electricity costs and cooling systems, the platform takes care of every technical aspect, allowing users to focus on their income. The platform’s automated system ensures that users receive rewards over time without any extra effort. Whether you are new to cryptocurrency or an experienced enthusiast, ALL4 Mining provides a seamless way to make money from home. Platform Advantages Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration. High profit levels and daily payouts. No other service fees or management fees. The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $70,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human technical online support. How to Start Earning Daily Income with ALL4 Mining Step 1: Register an account Create your free account in less than a minute and get a welcome bonus of $15 , which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free as your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to suit your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered. Step 3: Start earning Watch your income grow without any management. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. For more info on contracts, please visit the official website of ALL4 Mining platform . Everything is safe and transparent – official operation, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere, one-click download of the official APP , support Apple and Android mobile APP applications. In a Nutshell As XRP prices break through historical highs again, the ALL4 Mining platform provides investors with a flexible and efficient way to increase the value of XRP, meeting the strong market demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity investment products. Whether you are a long-term or short-term investor, ALL4 Mining can provide you with a great choice to enhance your portfolio. Join ALL4 Mining now and seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take your XRP investment to new heights! Whether you are an early XRP investor or a cryptocurrency novice, this is your chance to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to a sustainable, AI-driven blockchain infrastructure.
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 20:04
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115 135,94-2,98%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000379-81,05%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26

Trending News

More

Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs