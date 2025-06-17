Did Barron Trump Really Pocket $40M from His Dad’s Crypto Scheme?

CryptoNews
2025/06/17 21:27
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02839+14.36%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000033--%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005018-2.25%
Salamanca
DON$0.000759-2.31%

Barron Trump may have secured one of the most profitable windfalls among presidential relatives, thanks to his father’s crypto venture.

Key Takeaways:

  • Barron Trump may have earned up to $40 million from World Liberty Financial.
  • He was named a cofounder and “Web3 ambassador” alongside his brothers in the venture.
  • Trump acknowledged his son’s crypto knowledge, calling him more informed than himself.

Nine months after Donald Trump entered the crypto arena with the launch of World Liberty Financial, his 19-year-old son Barron is reportedly sitting on a fortune.

According to financial disclosures and estimates by Forbes, Barron may have earned up to $40 million from the venture, placing him well ahead of his older siblings in terms of early wealth accumulation. After taxes, his net gain is believed to hover around $25 million.

Trump Admits Barron Knows More About Crypto Than He Does

Trump first teased Barron’s crypto curiosity in September 2024, calling him “a young guy, but he knows it” and admitting he himself barely understood the basics of digital wallets.

That same month, World Liberty Financial launched with a “gold paper” — a Trump-branded version of a white paper, naming Barron, Don Jr., and Eric Trump as “Web3 ambassadors” and cofounders.

Exactly how much the Trump children stood to gain remained unclear until last week, when the former president disclosed his stake: 52.5% personally, with an additional 22.5% split among unnamed family members.

If divided equally among the three sons, that would mean a 7.5% share each, the same percentage they reportedly held in the now-defunct Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

World Liberty Financial has sold over $550 million worth of tokens to date, with roughly $520 million distributed to stakeholders.

That suggests each Trump son may have received around $39 million, though a partial sale of the venture in early 2025 could have changed those figures.

The sale’s timing fell outside the disclosure window, and neither the Trump Organization nor the crypto venture has responded to requests for clarification.

Barron’s rise as a crypto figurehead marks a notable shift from his previously private profile. He was just nine when Trump launched his first presidential campaign.

Since then, Barron has remained largely out of the spotlight, attending elite private schools in Washington and Florida before enrolling at NYU’s Stern School of Business in fall 2024.

Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum.

According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales.

That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January.

His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office.

As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony

Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Crypto In America , the criminal trial of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm was adjourned on Thursday after eight days of witness
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0139+1.90%
america party
AMERICA$0.0004269-5.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:54
XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

As the XRP price breaks through $3.66, it has once again become the focus of the top cryptocurrency space. At the same time, some investors have begun to pay attention to a fast-rising but little-known project on the XRP ledger: ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform, a next-generation XRP mining project driven by artificial intelligence. Due to XRP’s resilience and strong fundamentals, many XRP holders have developed a keen interest in ALL4 Mining . The platform provides investors with flexible and efficient XRP accumulation opportunities by launching a multi-select contract portfolio, suitable for long-term and short-term investors. The project aims to meet the market’s high demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity XRP investment products. What Is ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining ALL4 Mining is an advanced cloud mining platform that allows users to rent hashing power to mine cryptocurrencies and earn passive income. Unlike traditional mining methods that require expensive hardware, technical expertise, and ongoing maintenance, ALL4 Mining handles all the complexities for users. From hardware maintenance to electricity costs and cooling systems, the platform takes care of every technical aspect, allowing users to focus on their income. The platform’s automated system ensures that users receive rewards over time without any extra effort. Whether you are new to cryptocurrency or an experienced enthusiast, ALL4 Mining provides a seamless way to make money from home. Platform Advantages Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration. High profit levels and daily payouts. No other service fees or management fees. The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $70,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human technical online support. How to Start Earning Daily Income with ALL4 Mining Step 1: Register an account Create your free account in less than a minute and get a welcome bonus of $15 , which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free as your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to suit your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered. Step 3: Start earning Watch your income grow without any management. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. For more info on contracts, please visit the official website of ALL4 Mining platform . Everything is safe and transparent – official operation, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere, one-click download of the official APP , support Apple and Android mobile APP applications. In a Nutshell As XRP prices break through historical highs again, the ALL4 Mining platform provides investors with a flexible and efficient way to increase the value of XRP, meeting the strong market demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity investment products. Whether you are a long-term or short-term investor, ALL4 Mining can provide you with a great choice to enhance your portfolio. Join ALL4 Mining now and seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take your XRP investment to new heights! Whether you are an early XRP investor or a cryptocurrency novice, this is your chance to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to a sustainable, AI-driven blockchain infrastructure.
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 20:04
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115,135.94-2.98%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000379-81.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26

Trending News

More

Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs