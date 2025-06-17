From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?

PANews
2025/06/17 16:00
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004533-2.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0571-0.91%
Mythos
MYTH$0.1208-2.58%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02033-0.53%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004489+2.02%

During the bull market, many people made a hundred times their money overnight by buying a certain project, but many people also lost all their money because the project owner ran away with the money. On June 11, the price of Aura (AURA) soared from $0.001 to a high of $0.008, an increase of 800% in a few hours, and the trading volume soared by more than 115,000% compared with the previous day. David, a well-known cryptocurrency scam analyst on the X platform, warned that the rise may be an organized scam - this criminal model known as "Rug Pull" is sweeping the cryptocurrency world in the form of an industrialized assembly line.

The average profit of a single Rug Pull project is about $1.65 million

Through on-chain evidence collection of the contracts of the four major public chains, bitsCrunch data shows that as many as 304,000 tokens have experienced varying degrees of Rug Pull, which is equivalent to an average of hundreds of "trap tokens" being deployed on the network every day. Supporting this huge scam is an astonishingly large fraud gang - 266,000 independent deployer addresses are active on Ethereum, specializing in the creation and promotion of fraudulent tokens.

From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?

 Data source: bitsCrunch.com

These "developers" used low-threshold coin-issuing tools and a large user base to accurately lay bait. Although the average profit of a single scam project on Ethereum is about $1.65 million, its huge base makes the total income reach an astronomical figure of $502 billion.

From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?

 Data source: bitsCrunch.com

Polygon and Linea had 530 and 399 Rug Pull incidents respectively. Of particular note is that Polygon had a total attack profit of $10,140. Behind the 7,680 token Rug Pulls are 4,640 active fraudulent deployers. Although the emerging Linea chain has a relatively small amount of data, it has been recorded (hard Rug Pull part) that 4 contracts have been completely drained of liquidity. According to bitsCrunch data, more than 7.05 million investors have become direct victims of the Rug Pull scam. This means that the wealth of millions of individuals and families has vanished in the Rug Pull trap.

Types and Time Periods of Rug Pull

Thoroughly looted hard Rug Pull

Hard Rug Pull is a complete robbery. Scammers subjectively suck the liquidity of the entire project by presetting malicious codes and vulnerabilities in advance, such as 0xeeeeeb57642040be42185f49c52f7e9b38f8eeee on Avalanche (17 rugs/9 LPs, a ratio of 188.89%) and 0x8f006d1e1d9dc6c98996f50a4c810f17a47fbf19 on Polygon (88 rugs/6 LPs, a ratio of up to 1466.67%).

  • Multi-chain roaming crime

Some addresses (such as 0x8031c44b96ec8c9b66ab16c2c164e8deeb361a3f, 0x16eccfdbb4ee1a85a33f3a9b21175cd7ae753db4) have hard Rug Pull records on Polygon and Avalanche. They took advantage of the characteristics of different chains to commit crimes and evade tracking, causing the token price to drop to zero in an instant and investors to lose all their money.

From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?

 Data source: bitsCrunch.com
  • High frequency of crime and “shooting and moving to another place”

Many scam addresses show extremely high crime frequencies. For example, the address 0xb355f4f4cc84a9429a59d5c2b98d77016f7ec482 on Avalanche is associated with 45 Rug Pull tokens and 37 drained liquidity pools (LPs). The addresses 0x24bcb624082325eff357621a07353a0e38c054f0 on Polygon and 0x234b3fc3ab56f6d52fabb0cfd8efeb2477b0fd3d on Avalanche are both associated with 17 Rug tokens and 18 LPs, a ratio of nearly 95%, showing a highly professional pattern of crime. These addresses are like locusts, deploying tokens in batches, draining them quickly, and then disappearing or changing their identities to start over.

  • Token Lifecycle

The token life cycle (token_txn_age) of a large number of hard Rug Pulls is extremely short, as short as 0 days (such as 0xb355f4f4..., 0x63dc3ca0...), 1 day (such as 0x16eccfd...), and 3 days (such as 0x55b1a124..., 0x8a610bf3...). This confirms the scam model of "Pixiu Disk" and other scams - the scam is completed in a short time after the token is launched, without giving investors any time window to react and exit.

Boiled Frog Soft Rug Pull

Compared with the violence of the hard Rug Pull, the soft Rug Pull (usually refers to the withdrawal of about 50% of liquidity) is more covert and insidious. It will not make the token price return to zero instantly, but create an illusion of "slow decline" or "temporary adjustment by the project party". Scammers may make up various reasons (such as "migrating contracts", "upgrading systems", "coping with market fluctuations"), and some investors may fail to escape in time due to fluke or slow reaction, and eventually suffer heavy losses in the continuous decline. Although this mode does not seem to be as lethal as the hard Rug Pull in a single time, due to its concealment, it may affect a wider range and constitute a longer-term and chronic erosion of market confidence. According to bitsCrunch data, the figure below shows some cases of "soft Rug Pull contract 50%".

From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?

 Data source: bitsCrunch.com

Rug Pull token deployment will be the highest in 2023

Based on the annual Rug Pull data of bitsCrunch from 2020 to 2025, it can be observed that the deployment of fraud tokens on Ethereum in 2023 reached a historical peak of 125,759, accounting for 42.3% of the total in five years. However, the deployment volume dropped sharply to 69,154 in 2024 (a year-on-year decrease of 45%). There is a clear periodicity in fraudulent activities. The average annual deployment volume of the four major chains reached 48,721 during the period of 2021/2023. The average life cycle of fraudulent contracts was compressed from 356 days in 2021 to 3.8 days in 2025.

From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?

 Data source: bitsCrunch.com

The number of fraudulent tokens and deployers, which is as high as hundreds of thousands, shows that Rug Pull is by no means a scattered petty theft, but a mature black industry chain with clear division of labor, tooling, and process. The cost of fraud is extremely low, and the potential "return" is huge. Users need to understand the common tactics of Rug Pull (promises of high returns, anonymous teams, no audits, suspicious or missing liquidity locks, social media hype, short-term pulls, etc.). Checking whether the contract is open source, whether it has been audited by a well-known auditing agency, whether the team background is verifiable, and the liquidity lock situation should be a necessary step before investing.

Conclusion

Rug Pull's data is shocking: hundreds of thousands of fraudulent tokens, hundreds of thousands of fraudsters, trillions of dollars in illegal gains, more than seven million victims... This is not just a case of investment losses, but a systematic attack on the foundation of the entire blockchain and cryptocurrency industry - trust. Exposing the dark truth of Rug Pull is not only to warn everyone to pay attention to risks, but also to inspire the entire industry to form a better regulatory system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

As the XRP price breaks through $3.66, it has once again become the focus of the top cryptocurrency space. At the same time, some investors have begun to pay attention to a fast-rising but little-known project on the XRP ledger: ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform, a next-generation XRP mining project driven by artificial intelligence. Due to XRP’s resilience and strong fundamentals, many XRP holders have developed a keen interest in ALL4 Mining . The platform provides investors with flexible and efficient XRP accumulation opportunities by launching a multi-select contract portfolio, suitable for long-term and short-term investors. The project aims to meet the market’s high demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity XRP investment products. What Is ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining ALL4 Mining is an advanced cloud mining platform that allows users to rent hashing power to mine cryptocurrencies and earn passive income. Unlike traditional mining methods that require expensive hardware, technical expertise, and ongoing maintenance, ALL4 Mining handles all the complexities for users. From hardware maintenance to electricity costs and cooling systems, the platform takes care of every technical aspect, allowing users to focus on their income. The platform’s automated system ensures that users receive rewards over time without any extra effort. Whether you are new to cryptocurrency or an experienced enthusiast, ALL4 Mining provides a seamless way to make money from home. Platform Advantages Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration. High profit levels and daily payouts. No other service fees or management fees. The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $70,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human technical online support. How to Start Earning Daily Income with ALL4 Mining Step 1: Register an account Create your free account in less than a minute and get a welcome bonus of $15 , which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free as your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to suit your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered. Step 3: Start earning Watch your income grow without any management. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. For more info on contracts, please visit the official website of ALL4 Mining platform . Everything is safe and transparent – official operation, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere, one-click download of the official APP , support Apple and Android mobile APP applications. In a Nutshell As XRP prices break through historical highs again, the ALL4 Mining platform provides investors with a flexible and efficient way to increase the value of XRP, meeting the strong market demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity investment products. Whether you are a long-term or short-term investor, ALL4 Mining can provide you with a great choice to enhance your portfolio. Join ALL4 Mining now and seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take your XRP investment to new heights! Whether you are an early XRP investor or a cryptocurrency novice, this is your chance to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to a sustainable, AI-driven blockchain infrastructure.
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 20:04
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115,500.01-2.48%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000379-82.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003818+1.27%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.356-1.65%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08632-4.93%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22624-5.44%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Delabs Games: DELABS Airdrop Checker is now available