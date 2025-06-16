In-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on Pendle

PANews
2025/06/16 09:30
Pendle
PENDLE$4,505+4,74%
DeFi
DEFI$0,002041-8,26%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1196+0,22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01692+2,23%

Author:hoeem

Compiled by: johyyn, BlockBeats

Editor's note: In Pendle's DeFi protocol, Yield Token (YT) represents the "future income rights" of a certain income asset. The current market pricing of csUSDL-YT is seriously underestimated. This article calculates the potential value of Coinshift points airdrops and points out that although YT's income is not as stable as PT on the surface, its "points are capital" nature determines its ultra-high leverage potential and airdrop arbitrage value, which can be regarded as one of the most cost-effective gaming opportunities in the current market.

The following is the original content (for easier reading and understanding, the original content has been reorganized)

Can you imagine achieving a 260% ROI with stablecoins in less than two months? Now, there is such a dislocation opportunity in front of us: buy YT-csUSDL on Pendle.

What is YT?

YT is the Yield Token, one of the core mechanisms of Pendle. You can use it to trade the future income rights of a certain income asset.

When csUSDL (Paxos-backed Treasury stablecoin) is tokenized into SY, it is split into two parts:

1. PT (Principal Token): represents fixed income and has lower risk;

2.YT (Yield Token): represents the right to future income, has large fluctuations, but is often underestimated by the market.

The special thing is that in addition to the income, YT can also obtain a large number of airdrop points, but these incomes are often not correctly priced by the market.

Current Arbitrage Opportunities: YT-csUSDL

Assume you invest $1,000 and buy csUSDL YT which will expire on July 31, 2025:

  • Basic APY (csUSDL): about 4%
  • Market Implied APY: About 10%
  • Current YT unit price: approximately $0.0143
  • Available units: Approximately 70,130
  • Pendle Points Multiplier: 1x
  • Daily Coinshift Points: 30

It seems like you are paying a high price for a low return. But in fact, the greatest value lies in the point return that has been ignored by the market. At the same time, the core question is obvious: if you can lock in a 10% return, why accept a 4% return? The answer is essentially: Points = Capital.

In-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on Pendle

Why is this operation feasible?

Although most users ignore the yield token (YT) due to the apparent difference in yield (4% vs. 10% of the underlying assets), the misjudgment of its value stems from the failure to price the capitalization of points (Points as Capital) - the 6% implied yield gap reflects the market's systematic underestimation of the value of points. Holding YT can generate 30 SHIFT points per day. If it is held until 55 days, a total of 115,715,017 points will be obtained; the core proposition that needs to be answered at this time is: How to accurately value this implicit capital?

Airdrop value calculation

Holding time: 55 days

Total points income:

70,130 × 30 × 55 = 115,715,017 points

Assumptions:

1. Current total points: 7.6 billion

2. Daily growth: 300 million

3. Airdrop time: 55 days later

4. Estimated total airdrop points: 24.1 billion

5. Airdrop ratio: 5%

6. Token listing valuation (TGE FDV): $150 million

Based on the above estimates, each point is worth approximately $0.0000311

Then your total points value = 115,715,017 × 0.0000311 = $3,601.09

Plus base income of $6

Total return is approximately $3,607.09

That means a ROI of 260.7% was achieved in less than two months!

In-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on PendleIn-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on Pendle

Conservative estimate

Even if FDV is cut in half to $75 million, a return rate of about 80% can still be achieved; considering that Coinshift's latest financing valuation is $150 million, if investors hope to make a profit, the future market value will most likely be higher, so this valuation is reasonable and has reference value.

Note: The calculation formula for FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation) is: Fully Diluted Valuation = Maximum Supply * Current Price.

Leverage strategy: 68 times the points income leverage

YT is a highly leveraged asset. You only need to pay 1.5% of csUSDL to buy its future earnings.

This means:

Any increase in earnings will be amplified by leverage;

At the same time, you also get high points rewards (Shift Points);

You can sell or set a limit sell order at any time for flexible exit.

In-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on Pendle

Why is the current market in your favor?

Most DeFi users are scrambling to lock in stable returns on PT, which reduces the implied rate of return on YT and makes it cheaper. For users who know how to analyze mispricing opportunities, the cheaper YT means higher potential returns. Moreover, you can sell YT at any time, or place an order to sell; even if you exit early, you can keep the points you have earned.

In-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on Pendle

Summarize

Use the stablecoin csUSDL to bet on Coinshift airdrops and obtain controllable returns of up to 260% in less than 2 months. It supports withdrawal at any time and is suitable for investors pursuing high-odds opportunities.

YT is not for the "steady yield farmer" who only wants to get 6% return. It is a tool for capital allocators who are willing to take reasonable risks and pursue asymmetric opportunities. If you understand the mechanism of Pendle and have confidence in Coinshift, then this is one of the cleanest arbitrage opportunities in the DeFi market.

Of course, please remember: DYOR, do your own risk simulation, and allocate positions reasonably. Once the market discovers this wave of operations, the price of YT will not go lower.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

At the beginning of 2025, as the liquidity of the secondary market tightened, a large number of altcoins driven by "story + airdrop" were ruthlessly punctured. Countless altcoins have been
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0,000569+1,06%
VinuChain
VC$0,00644+12,00%
FLOW
FLOW$0,4031+0,42%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:00
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0,003818+1,27%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,355-1,66%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08726-2,88%
DOGE
DOGE$0,22869-2,28%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0,000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00
$50 million USDC destroyed in USDC Treasury

$50 million USDC destroyed in USDC Treasury

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 17:30 Beijing time, 50 million USDC (about 50.015 million US dollars) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in
USDCoin
USDC$0,9997+0,03%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 17:36

Trending News

More

From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

$50 million USDC destroyed in USDC Treasury

Delabs Games: DELABS Airdrop Checker is now available

Interpretation of Solana’s latest technology roadmap: Anchoring the “Internet capital market” and building an on-chain Wall Street