Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the crypto economy edged up 0.92%, cruising at a total valuation of $3.29 trillion. Gold ticked higher by 1.37%, and silver posted a modest 0.17% gain against the U.S. dollar over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, last week’s stock market momentum faded after an Israeli airstrike on Iran prompted a counterattack. At the same time, Israel has called on the U.S. to take action against Iran’s reported nuclear ambitions.

Trump Talks Peace, Blames Biden as Markets Slide, and U.S. Weighs Action

This weekend markets remained on edge, and up until June 12, 2025, U.S. equities had been climbing steadily—until Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear sites, military targets, and high-ranking officials. By Friday, June 13, the mood had shifted sharply, with U.S. stock indexes closing in the red: the Dow Jones fell 1.79%, the Nasdaq dipped 1.3%, the S&P 500 slid 1.13%, and the NYSE Composite lost 1.08%, bringing the recent bull streak to a screeching halt amid rising Middle East tensions.

In a brief exchange reported by ABC’s Rachel Scott this weekend, she asked U.S. President Trump about Israel’s push for American support in dismantling Iran’s alleged nuclear program. “We’re not involved in it,” Trump told the reporter. “It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved,” he added.

On Truth Social, Trump took a victory lap for brokering peace deals during his first term, pointing to efforts in hotspots like India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, and Egypt-Ethiopia. He further voiced optimism that Israel and Iran could strike a deal soon, crediting diplomatic momentum to their sway. Trump also slammed the Biden administration for making “some very stupid decisions” that “hurt the longer term prospects,” but vowed he’d make things right again.

He added:

The trading crowd had reason to smile Sunday, with the crypto market nearly tacking on a full percentage point by day’s end. Bitcoin (BTC) edged up about 0.52%, while ethereum ( ETH) climbed 1.3% by 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. A handful of altcoins followed suit, and among the top ten by market cap, solana ( SOL) led the charge with a 6% boost against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, global crypto trading volume dipped 7.7% compared to Saturday, totaling roughly $78.28 billion by Sunday afternoon. Precious metals also held their ground this week, notching gains of their own. Gold is glimmering with a 1.37% daily gain, up 3.47% on the week and 7.9% over the past month.

Silver’s showing a mild 0.17% lift today, but it’s been on a tear this month, climbing more than 10% since mid-May. As tensions escalate and markets wobble, investors may begin rethinking specific market plays and reallocating capital. Volatility often breeds opportunity, but uncertainty still looms large.