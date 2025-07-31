Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, as of July 28th, the total open interest in Bitcoin options on major cryptocurrency exchanges had reached nearly $50 billion. Deribit dominated the market with approximately $45 billion in open interest. Furthermore, the options market for Bitcoin ETFs, such as BlackRock's IBIT fund, is also growing rapidly, with open interest on IBIT options alone reaching $7 billion. Overall, the total exposure of the Bitcoin options market has exceeded US$57 billion, reflecting the unprecedented demand for structured Bitcoin products from both institutional and retail investors.
