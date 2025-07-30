Resolv: Increased allocation of Season 2 airdrop to 5% of total token supply By: PANews 2025/07/30 23:52

PANews reported on July 30th that the DeFi protocol Resolv announced it has increased its airdrop allocation for Season 2 of its points program participants from 4% to 5% of the total token supply. The updated allocation will automatically apply to all Season 2 participants. Previously, in April, Resolv Labs secured $10 million in seed funding, led by Cyber.Fund and Maven11.