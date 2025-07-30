An ancient whale has sold 150 BTC in batches over the past five days and currently holds 3,678 BTC. By: PANews 2025/07/30 23:47

According to PANews on July 30th, on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale who amassed 3,962.6 BTC at $0.375 in January 2011 14 and a half years ago has recently awakened and is likely selling them off through market makers. He transferred out 450 BTC (worth $53.42 million) after escaping hibernation, 150 of which have been transferred to addresses associated with Coinbase and market makers B2C2 and Wintermute in batches over the past five days. This likely follows the recent sale of 80,000 BTC by a whale through liquidity providers. He currently holds 3,678 BTC (worth approximately $434 million).