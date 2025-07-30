Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,152 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 53,345 ETH. By: PANews 2025/07/30 23:13

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 30, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,152 BTC (worth $136.58 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of 1,340 BTC (worth $158.91 million), bringing its total holdings to 740,601 BTC (worth $87.83 billion). On the same day, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 53,345 ETH (worth $203.57 million), with iShares (Blackrock) seeing a single-day inflow of 59,309 ETH (worth $226.32 million), bringing its total holdings to 3,018,771 ETH (worth $11.52 billion).