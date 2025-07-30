In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$268 million, mainly due to the short position By: PANews 2025/07/30 23:30

PANews reported on July 30th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $268 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.7132 million in long positions and $204 million in short positions. The total amount of liquidated BTC positions was $29.1139 million, and the total amount of liquidated ETH positions was $60.0987 million. PANews reported on July 30th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $268 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.7132 million in long positions and $204 million in short positions. The total amount of liquidated BTC positions was $29.1139 million, and the total amount of liquidated ETH positions was $60.0987 million.