Can RADIX crypto survive its founder? Price falls 40% in 24 hours

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/30 23:01

Radix network faces an uncertain future after the team confirmed the passing of its founder, Dan Hughes.

Summary
  • Radix founder Dan Hughes passed away
  • The network is at a critical juncture
  • Tokenomics continues to put pressure on Radix

Radix (XRD) network faces an uncertain future after tragedy struck its community. On Tuesday, July 29, the Radix team confirmed the passing of the network’s founder, Dan Hughes. Shortly after the announcement, the token’s price dropped 40%, from a high of $0.007228 to $0.004777.

Hughes played a central role in the network as both the architect and the visionary behind the project. He was instrumental in the network’s innovations, such as the Cerberus consensus, the Radix Engine, and its proprietary programming language, Scrypto.

His passing also came at a critical time, just as the network was preparing to launch its Hyperscale mainnet and the Hyperlane multi-chain bridge. Hyperscale, formerly the Cassandra research network, is gradually rolling out, with the next phase set for the latter half of 2025. The long-term vision is to conclude with a Rust-based mainnet launch in 2027.

Radix continues to struggle with supply issues

The network is also preparing for the launch of a major rewards program, proposed in April. Originally set for 2025, the program would transfer 1 billion XRD from the treasury to the community over two years. Its goal was to boost community engagement and activity on the network.

Still, the incentive program also carries the potential risk of increasing the token’s circulating supply, which could lead to selling pressure. In fact, issues over token distribution have plagued Radix since its launch.

Specifically, large allocations for the team and early contributors have led to consistent selling pressure. So far, the token is down more than 99% from its all-time high achieved in November 2021, months after its launch.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Citi To Launch Crypto Custody Services In 2026

Citi To Launch Crypto Custody Services In 2026

Citigroup plans to launch a crypto custody service in 2026, becoming the latest major bank to diversify into digital asset services. The bank has been working on its crypto custody service for nearly three years.
Major
MAJOR$0.1106-2.01%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12841-13.00%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/15 07:23
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001161-3.00%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003365-18.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0302+1.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Polygon Expands Into AI and Digital Asset Treasuries for Future Growth: Report

Polygon Expands Into AI and Digital Asset Treasuries for Future Growth: Report

Polygon, the well-known blockchain framework is making a big splash in the world of blockchains with its focus on real-world use-cases. CEO and founder, Sandeep Nailwal, shared his perspective on the Company’s future. The platform s focus is on real-world use-cases: stablecoins and payments. It’s gaining an increasing presence in these areas and is set […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08178-5.01%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11733+1.06%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000892+14.35%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/15 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Citi To Launch Crypto Custody Services In 2026

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Polygon Expands Into AI and Digital Asset Treasuries for Future Growth: Report

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Bitcoin Prediction Today as the Fed Just Cut Interest Rates, Potentially Fueling a Rally for Bitcoin Hyper and Altcoins