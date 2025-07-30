BlackRock ETHA has increased its holdings by 1.25 million ETH this month, bringing its total holdings to over 3 million. By: PANews 2025/07/30 22:46

According to PANews on July 30, according to Lookonchain monitoring, BlackRock ETHA has accumulated 1.25 million ETH since July 1, worth approximately US$4.73 billion. Its total holdings have now exceeded 3 million ETH, with a total value of approximately US$11.36 billion.