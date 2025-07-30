@crypto account on Telegram received a $25 million acquisition offer, and the price soared 70 times in two years

By: PANews
2025/07/30 22:23
Nowchain
NOW$0.00413+10.13%

According to CoinDesk, a Telegram user who purchased the @crypto username for $350,000 in 2023 has now received a $25 million offer to acquire the account, highlighting the surge in the value of tokenized usernames on the TON blockchain. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov stated that Telegram usernames are unique digital assets on the network, requiring no intermediaries and without the risk of confiscation.
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We've Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We've Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in "2001: A Space Odyssey" do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin's most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning's scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Citi To Launch Crypto Custody Services In 2026

Citi To Launch Crypto Custody Services In 2026

Citi To Launch Crypto Custody Services In 2026

Citigroup plans to launch a crypto custody service in 2026, becoming the latest major bank to diversify into digital asset services. The bank has been working on its crypto custody service for nearly three years.

Cryptodaily2025/10/15 07:23
Cryptodaily2025/10/15 07:23
Polygon Expands Into AI and Digital Asset Treasuries for Future Growth: Report

Polygon Expands Into AI and Digital Asset Treasuries for Future Growth: Report

Polygon Expands Into AI and Digital Asset Treasuries for Future Growth: Report

Polygon, the well-known blockchain framework is making a big splash in the world of blockchains with its focus on real-world use-cases. CEO and founder, Sandeep Nailwal, shared his perspective on the Company's future. The platform s focus is on real-world use-cases: stablecoins and payments. It's gaining an increasing presence in these areas and is set […]

Tronweekly2025/10/15 10:00
Tronweekly2025/10/15 10:00
