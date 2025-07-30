The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September has increased after the release of US ADP and GDP data. By: PANews 2025/07/30 20:59

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.9% (consistent with the data release), and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 2.1%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 37.9% (down from 34% before the data release), the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 60.9%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 1.3%.