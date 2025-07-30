A preview of the White House digital asset report has been released, revealing the outlines of Trump's "golden age of cryptocurrency."

By: PANews
2025/07/30 21:12
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002134+1.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.266-0.88%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005879-5.84%

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, a preview of a White House report to be released later today indicates that the Trump administration has a friendly stance toward cryptocurrencies, intending to usher in a "golden age of cryptocurrencies" in the United States, rapidly promoting digital asset trading at the federal level and embracing DeFi. Many of the elements highlighted in this concise summary released by the President's Digital Asset Markets Task Force are already reflected in Trump's broader legislative agenda for cryptocurrencies, such as the GENIUS Act targeting stablecoins and the Clarity Act regulating crypto markets. The summary list of recommendations begins by urging US financial regulators—the SEC and CFTC—to "immediately promote digital asset trading at the federal level by clarifying registration, custody, trading, and recordkeeping for market participants" after closing regulatory gaps in cryptocurrency. The report also recognizes the potential benefits of integrating DeFi technology into mainstream finance. Furthermore, the preview report states plans to "use tools such as safe harbors and regulatory sandboxes to enable innovative financial products to reach consumers without undergoing cumbersome administrative approval processes." The report strongly promotes stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, a stark contrast to the Trump administration's aversion to CBDCs. It further calls for the enactment of the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which would ban CBDCs in the United States. Regarding cryptocurrency taxation, the task force recommends that the Treasury Department and the IRS review previously issued guidance on the tax treatment of activities such as mining and staking. The report also calls for guidance on the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) and de minimis income from digital assets, which would significantly simplify the use of cryptocurrency payments. The full report is expected to comprehensively outline the Trump administration's cryptocurrency strategy, mandated since its executive order issued early in his term.

Previously, the White House will release its digital asset report at 2:30 AM on July 31st.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Fed Cut Interest Rates by 25 Bps

Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Fed Cut Interest Rates by 25 Bps

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/hong-kong-fed-rate-cuts-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016146+1.24%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00888+11.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:40
Share
VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

PANews reported on October 15 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote that VanEck submitted an updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC with a fee of 0.30%.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:56
Share
Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

PANews reported on October 15th that Japanese regulators plan to ban insider trading in the cryptocurrency sector, according to Decrypt. The country's top financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, will soon be authorized to investigate related violations and may recommend additional penalties or refer cases for criminal investigation against those who trade using non-public information. Previously, insider trading regulations did not cover the digital asset sector. The Financial Services Agency of Japan will discuss the details of the new regulations, aiming to pass them by 2026. In terms of implementation, regulators will first clearly prohibit the use of non-public information in cryptocurrency trading, and will subsequently develop more detailed and specific rules to regulate the cryptocurrency market, protect investor rights, and promote the healthy development of the digital asset industry.
Comedian
BAN$0.05865-0.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SOON
SOON$0.85-10.10%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:46
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Fed Cut Interest Rates by 25 Bps

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Anyone can open a perpetual contract market: Hyperliquid HIP-3 Core Questions and Answers

Inside JP Morgan’s ‘and’ strategy for a trillion-dollar crypto future