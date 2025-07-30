The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%. By: PANews 2025/07/30 20:30

REAL $0,06872 -1,99% SECOND $0,0000085 --%

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, in line with the expected 2.4% and the previous value of -0.50%.