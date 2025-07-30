Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral By: PANews 2025/07/30 21:28

PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that cryptocurrency firm Twenty One Capital is considering whether to offer dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral, citing a person familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for the company said, "Options are wealth, and for us, everything is on the table because we believe we can do anything." Previous news: Twenty One Capital's Bitcoin holdings increased to 43,514, making it the world's third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder.