The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%. By: PANews 2025/07/30 20:30

U $0.0004358 +3.02% INDEX $0.88 -3.40% CORE $0.2616 +0.46% SECOND $0.0000085 --%

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with expectations of 2.3% and the previous value of 3.50%.