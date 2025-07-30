JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are partnering to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies. By: PANews 2025/07/30 20:12

PANews reported on July 30th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are collaborating to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies, according to a press release from the bank. JPMorgan Chase customers will soon be able to use their Chase credit cards to fund their Coinbase accounts. By 2026, direct bank account-to-Coinbase transfers and a 1:1 redemption feature for Chase Ultimate Rewards points will be available, marking the first time a major bank's rewards program can be used to purchase cryptocurrencies.