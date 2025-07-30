Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended By: PANews 2025/07/30 19:51

T $0.0132 -1.34% TRUMP $6.262 -0.85%

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media: "The August 1 deadline is the August 1 deadline - it is as solid as a rock and there will be no extension. This is a big day for the United States!!!" PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media: "The August 1 deadline is the August 1 deadline - it is as solid as a rock and there will be no extension. This is a big day for the United States!!!"