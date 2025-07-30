Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/30 20:07
Bitcoin
BTC$112,281.6-0.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02066-1.10%

MARA Holdings reported strong earnings for the second quarter, with a significant increase in revenue and Bitcoin treasury.

Summary
  • MARA Holdings benefited from the BTC ATH
  • The firm’s net income was $808.2 million
  • MARA Holdings only trails Strategy in corporate BTC holdings

The recent Bitcoin (BTC) market rally had a strong impact on treasury and mining firms. On Tuesday, July 29, MARA Holdings, formerly Marathon Digital Holdings, reported strong earnings for the second quarter of 2025. The BTC miner and treasury firm benefited from lower energy prices and BTC appreciation.

Mara Holdings reported total revenue of $238 million, a 64% year-over-year increase, mostly from its Bitcoin mining operations. This increase was largely driven by the higher price of Bitcoin, which is currently trading near its all-time high. Average BTC prices in Q2, which rose 50% YoY, contributed directly to mining revenues.

MARA holdings quarterly revenues

The company reported even stronger net income, at $808.2 million, compared to a $199.7 million loss in Q2 of 2024. This was largely due to a non‑cash gain on Bitcoin holdings, amounting $1.2 billion, largely due to unrealized profits on Bitcoin holdings.

MARA Holdings net income

MARA Holdings continues to accumulate BTC

The company’s Bitcoin holdings also rose by 170%, now totaling 49,951 BTC. Shortly after the quarter-end, MARA’s BTC holdings surpassed 50,000 BTC. This makes it the second-largest BTC treasury firm, only trailing Strategy.

Unlike most Bitcoin miners, MARA Holdings doesn’t sell the BTC it mines. Instead, the firm leverages its BTC as a strategic reserve asset to boost its share price long-term. The company also uses stock offerings to acquire additional Bitcoin reserves.

Since the regulatory changes in the U.S., Bitcoin has become a popular treasury asset. More and more companies are leveraging their Bitcoin reserves to enable investors to gain exposure to the biggest crypto asset.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Fed Cut Interest Rates by 25 Bps

Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Fed Cut Interest Rates by 25 Bps

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/hong-kong-fed-rate-cuts-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016146+1.24%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00888+11.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:40
Share
VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

PANews reported on October 15 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote that VanEck submitted an updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC with a fee of 0.30%.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:56
Share
Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

PANews reported on October 15th that Japanese regulators plan to ban insider trading in the cryptocurrency sector, according to Decrypt. The country's top financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, will soon be authorized to investigate related violations and may recommend additional penalties or refer cases for criminal investigation against those who trade using non-public information. Previously, insider trading regulations did not cover the digital asset sector. The Financial Services Agency of Japan will discuss the details of the new regulations, aiming to pass them by 2026. In terms of implementation, regulators will first clearly prohibit the use of non-public information in cryptocurrency trading, and will subsequently develop more detailed and specific rules to regulate the cryptocurrency market, protect investor rights, and promote the healthy development of the digital asset industry.
Comedian
BAN$0.05865-0.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SOON
SOON$0.85-10.10%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:46
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Fed Cut Interest Rates by 25 Bps

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Anyone can open a perpetual contract market: Hyperliquid HIP-3 Core Questions and Answers

Inside JP Morgan’s ‘and’ strategy for a trillion-dollar crypto future