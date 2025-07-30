U.S. ADP employment figures for July: 104,000, vs. 75,000 expected By: PANews 2025/07/30 20:15

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States in July was 104,000, which was lower than the expected number of 75,000 and the previous value of -33,000.