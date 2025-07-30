Bison, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, adds six cryptocurrencies for retail traders

By: PANews
2025/07/30 18:36
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, Bison, the cryptocurrency trading platform under the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, will add six new cryptocurrencies by the end of July, bringing the total to 32. Users will be able to trade LDO, BNB, AVAX, ONDO, PEPE, and NEAR without paying transaction fees. These additions expand Bison's asset coverage across key areas of the crypto market, from liquidity staking and meme coins to blockchain infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization. All crypto assets traded on Bison are held by Boerse Stuttgart Digital Custody GmbH, the first German company to receive a MiCAR cryptocurrency custody license. The platform serves users in 72 countries and currently serves 960,000 retail clients.
