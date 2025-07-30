With the return of Maji Da Ge and Yi Nengjing, is the NFT market really going to recover this time?

By: PANews
2025/07/30 19:00
NFT
NFT$0.0000004193+0.14%
Starpower
STAR$0.005561-1.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00412+7.85%

Author: Zz, ChainCatcher

"There was Maji before, and now there's Yi Nengjing. Many of the biggest names in NFT trading last year have returned."

In 2021, the star power fueled the NFT craze. Now, they're back again, bringing unique stories and bets.

Meanwhile, NFT market trading volume has rebounded, with a surge in buyers. Is this apparent recovery a sign of true spring, or an illusion amidst a cold winter?

Is the NFT market entering a period of deep transition?

The market's macroeconomic data presents a puzzling contradiction.

On the one hand, long-term expectations remain optimistic. Authoritative institutions such as Vancelian predict that the market size will exceed tens of billions of dollars this year. On the other hand, On the one hand, the short-term reality is remarkably bleak: DappRadar reports that NFT transaction volume declined by nearly 29% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter of this year.

However, this apparent retreat has not caused market panic; instead, it reveals a structural shift.

According to DappRadar data, in the second quarter of 2025, although the total NFT transaction volume declined due to a decrease in high-priced collectibles, the number of transactions surged 78% from approximately 7.02 million to 12.5 million, and the number of unique buyers also increased significantly by 44% from 651,000 to 936,000.

With the return of Maji Da Ge and Yi Nengjing, is the NFT market truly poised for a recovery this time?

This unusual data set of "falling prices and rising volumes" reveals the profound changes the market is undergoing. NFTs are quietly shifting from a high-priced speculative game for a few to a broader "popularization process."

As Coindoo reported: Despite a decline in trading volume, the increase in sales and the decline in average transaction value indicate broader market participation, and that the driving force behind transactions is shifting from pure speculation to practicality and community consensus.

And at this delicate juncture, A group of previously departed "star players" have returned. What does their return truly signify?

With the return of stars, is the scythe still sharp?

From Jay Chou's PhantaBear to Shawn Yue's ZombieClub, to Annie Yi's own Theirsverse, these once-fevered projects have seen their floor prices plummet over 98% from their peak, practically to zero. Behind these cold numbers lie the wounds of countless investors still silently licking their wounds.

With the return of Maji Big Brother and Annie Yi, is the NFT market truly poised for a resurgence? 

Source: Coingecko, Cryptorank

However, to understand today's market, we must look back to that year of mixed enthusiasm and sobriety.

2021: Peak of the Carnival

This was a golden age where dreamers and speculators danced together.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,000, and NFTs leapt from niche toys to global buzz. In October 2021, Maji spent 425 ETH to buy Cyborg Bored Ape, FOMO exploded instantly.

At the end of the year, Jay Chou-themed PhantaBear sold out in 40 minutes, with daily sales exceeding $10 million.

2022: Winter Arrives

But prosperity was fleeting. Amidst multiple shocks, including black swan events, high inflation, interest rate hikes, and war, Bitcoin plummeted below $20,000, and the crypto market capitalization halved to $1 trillion.

Edison Chen, Shawn Yue, and Annie Yi successively launched NFT projects, but all ultimately collapsed in the bear market. Theirsverse plummeted from 0.219 ETH to 0.02 ETH has plummeted over 96%, earning Yi Nengjing the label "The Queen of Chives." 2025: Old faces return, new forces enter the game Mr. Maji has completed his transformation, transitioning from a major NFT investor to a high-leverage Memecoin trader. He bets real money on BLAST and PUMP tokens, publicly sharing his profits and losses, becoming a "number one gambler" who thrives with the market. Meanwhile, Yi Nengjing has quietly returned. Furthermore, legendary businessman Qian Fenglei, with his "tens of billions" fortune, entered Web3 earlier this year, claiming to invest $100 million in the creation of a "Peach Blossom Spring NFT." Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz quietly switched to Pudgy. Penguin avatar.

It feels like we've returned to 2021, with stars returning and the market thriving. But this time, the excitement is tempered by less blind faith and more restraint.

The Transformation of the Community: From Followers to "Judges" of Value

In the NFT market of 2025, the community will no longer be a mere participant, but will transform into a true "judge."

On the surface, the data looks positive: NFT trading volume has steadily rebounded, with CryptoPunks, BAYC, and Pudgy... The prices of blue-chip projects like Penguins continue to climb. However, this time, the community's reaction has been unprecedentedly calm.

"The 2021 NFT craze won't be repeated,"@RicecakeNFT stated bluntly on X,"The barrier to entry has significantly increased, and investors prioritize practicality and community value."This statement reveals the truth about the NFT market in 2025: after the speculative bubble recedes, a return to value will become the dominant theme.

Community member @waleswoosh predicted: "By 2025, not a single top NFT project may exist, but we will see several with floor prices exceeding 50 ETH. This year will be a year of repricing and real value."

With the return of Maji Da Ge and Yi Nengjing, is the NFT market truly recovering this time?

The NFT world of 2025 appears bustling on the surface, but is actually calm.

From hype to consensus, from frenzy to rationality, this profound shift in the NFT market represents a reshaping of value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

PANews reported on October 15 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote that VanEck submitted an updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC with a fee of 0.30%.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:56
Share
Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

PANews reported on October 15th that Japanese regulators plan to ban insider trading in the cryptocurrency sector, according to Decrypt. The country's top financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, will soon be authorized to investigate related violations and may recommend additional penalties or refer cases for criminal investigation against those who trade using non-public information. Previously, insider trading regulations did not cover the digital asset sector. The Financial Services Agency of Japan will discuss the details of the new regulations, aiming to pass them by 2026. In terms of implementation, regulators will first clearly prohibit the use of non-public information in cryptocurrency trading, and will subsequently develop more detailed and specific rules to regulate the cryptocurrency market, protect investor rights, and promote the healthy development of the digital asset industry.
Comedian
BAN$0.05858-0.52%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SOON
SOON$0.8505-12.70%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:46
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Buterin unveils Ethereum’s strategy to tackle quantum security challenges ahead. Ethereum focuses on simplifying architecture while boosting security for users. Ethereum’s market stability grows as Buterin’s roadmap gains investor confidence. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled his long-term vision for the blockchain, focusing on making Ethereum quantum-secure while maintaining its simplicity for users. Buterin presented his roadmap at the Japanese Developer Conference, and splits the future of Ethereum into three phases: short-term, mid-term, and long-term. Buterin’s most ambitious goal for Ethereum is to safeguard the blockchain against the threats posed by quantum computing.  The danger of such future developments is that the future may call into question the cryptographic security of most blockchain systems, and Ethereum will be able to remain ahead thanks to more sophisticated mathematical techniques to ensure the safety and integrity of its protocols. Buterin is committed to ensuring that Ethereum evolves in a way that not only meets today’s security challenges but also prepares for the unknowns of tomorrow. Also Read: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Takes Major Step Toward Going Public! However, in spite of such high ambitions, Buterin insisted that Ethereum also needed to simplify its architecture. An important aspect of this vision is to remove unnecessary complexity and make Ethereum more accessible and maintainable without losing its strong security capabilities. Security and simplicity form the core of Buterin’s strategy, as they guarantee that the users of Ethereum experience both security and smooth processes. Focus on Speed and Efficiency in the Short-Term In the short term, Buterin aims to enhance Ethereum’s transaction efficiency, a crucial step toward improving scalability and reducing transaction costs. These advantages are attributed to the fact that, within the mid-term, Ethereum is planning to enhance the speed of transactions in layer-2 networks. According to Butterin, this is part of Ethereum’s expansion, particularly because there is still more need to use blockchain technology to date. The other important aspect of Ethereum’s development is the layer-2 solutions. Buterin supports an approach in which the layer-2 networks are dependent on layer-1 to perform some essential tasks like data security, proof, and censorship resistance. This will enable the layer-2 systems of Ethereum to be concerned with verifying and sequencing transactions, which will improve the overall speed and efficiency of the network. Ethereum’s Market Stability Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Strategy Ethereum’s market performance has remained solid, with the cryptocurrency holding steady above $4,000. Currently priced at $4,492.15, Ethereum has experienced a slight 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, while its trading volume surged by 8.72%, reaching $34.14 billion. These figures point to growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term vision. The crypto community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s future, with many predicting the price could rise to $5,500 by mid-October. Buterin’s clear, forward-thinking strategy continues to build trust in Ethereum as one of the most secure and scalable blockchain platforms in the market. Also Read: Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009336-0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02431-3.18%
XRP
XRP$2.4992-2.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:22
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Anyone can open a perpetual contract market: Hyperliquid HIP-3 Core Questions and Answers

Inside JP Morgan’s ‘and’ strategy for a trillion-dollar crypto future