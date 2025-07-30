RI Mining launches next-generation cloud mining contracts for XRP, DOGE, USDT holders

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/30 16:26
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

RI Mining has launched its upgraded AI-powered cloud mining platform, offering XRP, DOGE, and USDT holders a secure and compliant way to earn a daily passive income.

Table of Contents

  • Harnessing regulatory momentum: GENIUS Act drives compliance
  • One-click activation for daily earnings
  • Key advantages of RI Mining’s new cloud mining contracts
  • Transparent and flexible mining plans for all users
  • Seamless four-step onboarding process
  • Global accessibility and unmatched security
  • Industry insights
  • About RI Mining
Summary
  • RI Mining launches AI-powered cloud mining for XRP, DOGE, and USDT.
  • GENIUS Act drives demand for compliant, passive crypto income.
  • One-click setup delivers stable daily payouts with no conversion needed.

As digital asset adoption accelerates and regulatory clarity reshapes the crypto landscape, RI Mining today unveiled its upgraded AI-powered cloud mining platform. This latest innovation specifically addresses the growing demand among XRP, DOGE, and USDT holders for stable, daily passive income, significantly enhancing the way crypto enthusiasts worldwide monetize their digital assets.

Harnessing regulatory momentum: GENIUS Act drives compliance

With the recent enactment of the landmark GENIUS Act by the U.S. Congress, XRP has firmly secured its position as a leading regulated digital settlement asset. Supported by global financial giants, including PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard, XRP’s widespread acceptance has rapidly increased, presenting unprecedented opportunities for investors to transform static crypto holdings into sustainable income streams.

One-click activation for daily earnings

RI Mining new-generation platform introduces a streamlined “one-click” mining solution that allows users to directly deposit XRP, DOGE, or USDT, instantly activating AI-optimized mining contracts without any need for cryptocurrency conversion or complicated technical setups.

The advanced AI algorithms dynamically allocate computing resources daily, ensuring users benefit from stable returns regardless of crypto price volatility.

Key advantages of RI Mining’s new cloud mining contracts

  • Direct deposit with zero fees: Easily deposit XRP, DOGE, or USDT directly into mining contracts, eliminating costly conversion fees.
  • AI-enhanced profit optimization: Intelligent, real-time resource allocation guarantees optimized daily yields.
  • Instant daily payouts: Earnings automatically credited daily and available for immediate withdrawal in multiple currencies, including fiat, BTC, USDT, and XRP.
  • Full regulatory compliance: Platform operations are compliant with the GENIUS Act’s stringent transparency and security standards.
  • Green and sustainable: All mining activities powered by 100% renewable energy, aligned with global ESG principles.

Transparent and flexible mining plans for all users

RI Mining offers a range of contract plans suitable for various investment levels and preferences:

Plan TypeMinimum DepositDurationDaily ReturnsExample Total Earnings
Newbie Plan$1002 days$4/day$108 total
Basic Hashrate$5005 days$6.5/day$532.5 total
Basic Hashrate$2,50010 days$35/day$2,850 total
Intermediate Hashrate$5,00015 days$72.5/day$6,087.5 total
Advanced Hashrate$30,00030 days$510/day$45,300 total

Additional contract details are available at rimining.com

Seamless four-step onboarding process

1. Register and get a $15 welcome bonus: Users can sign up at rimining.com in minutes.

2. Deposit XRP, DOGE, or USDT: Next, users can generate a unique wallet address to deposit cryptocurrency.

3. Select plan: Users can then choose the contract that best fits their investment strategy.

4. Start earning: Finally, users can enjoy automatic daily payouts directly to their account, with transparent daily updates.

Global accessibility and unmatched security

RI Mining ensures peace of mind through comprehensive security protocols, including:

  • Cold/hot wallet isolation and multi-signature authorization.
  • Regulatory compliance with global standards, ensuring transparent and secure asset management.

Industry insights

Robert Chen, COO of RI Mining, stated: “In this new regulatory environment, digital assets such as XRP, DOGE, and stablecoins like USDT have evolved into sophisticated financial tools. RI Mining empowers all crypto investors, regardless of their technical knowledge, to seamlessly convert holdings into stable, compliant daily income.”

RI Mining’s platform not only addresses the growing investor demand for daily passive earnings but also supports a sustainable crypto ecosystem driven by green energy and AI-powered efficiency.

About RI Mining

RI Mining is a global leader in AI-driven cloud mining solutions, established to provide safe, sustainable, and transparent digital asset management. Serving users across 190+ countries, RI Mining leverages cutting-edge technology and renewable energy resources to deliver unmatched user experiences.

Media contact

To learn more about RI Mining, visit the official website and download the app. Official email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

