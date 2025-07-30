RI Mining launches next-generation cloud mining contracts for XRP, DOGE, USDT holders

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.
RI Mining has launched its upgraded AI-powered cloud mining platform, offering XRP, DOGE, and USDT holders a secure and compliant way to earn a daily passive income.
Table of Contents
As digital asset adoption accelerates and regulatory clarity reshapes the crypto landscape, RI Mining today unveiled its upgraded AI-powered cloud mining platform. This latest innovation specifically addresses the growing demand among XRP, DOGE, and USDT holders for stable, daily passive income, significantly enhancing the way crypto enthusiasts worldwide monetize their digital assets.
With the recent enactment of the landmark GENIUS Act by the U.S. Congress, XRP has firmly secured its position as a leading regulated digital settlement asset. Supported by global financial giants, including PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard, XRP’s widespread acceptance has rapidly increased, presenting unprecedented opportunities for investors to transform static crypto holdings into sustainable income streams.
RI Mining new-generation platform introduces a streamlined “one-click” mining solution that allows users to directly deposit XRP, DOGE, or USDT, instantly activating AI-optimized mining contracts without any need for cryptocurrency conversion or complicated technical setups.
The advanced AI algorithms dynamically allocate computing resources daily, ensuring users benefit from stable returns regardless of crypto price volatility.
RI Mining offers a range of contract plans suitable for various investment levels and preferences:
|Plan Type
|Minimum Deposit
|Duration
|Daily Returns
|Example Total Earnings
|Newbie Plan
|$100
|2 days
|$4/day
|$108 total
|Basic Hashrate
|$500
|5 days
|$6.5/day
|$532.5 total
|Basic Hashrate
|$2,500
|10 days
|$35/day
|$2,850 total
|Intermediate Hashrate
|$5,000
|15 days
|$72.5/day
|$6,087.5 total
|Advanced Hashrate
|$30,000
|30 days
|$510/day
|$45,300 total
Additional contract details are available at rimining.com
1. Register and get a $15 welcome bonus: Users can sign up at rimining.com in minutes.
2. Deposit XRP, DOGE, or USDT: Next, users can generate a unique wallet address to deposit cryptocurrency.
3. Select plan: Users can then choose the contract that best fits their investment strategy.
4. Start earning: Finally, users can enjoy automatic daily payouts directly to their account, with transparent daily updates.
RI Mining ensures peace of mind through comprehensive security protocols, including:
Robert Chen, COO of RI Mining, stated: “In this new regulatory environment, digital assets such as XRP, DOGE, and stablecoins like USDT have evolved into sophisticated financial tools. RI Mining empowers all crypto investors, regardless of their technical knowledge, to seamlessly convert holdings into stable, compliant daily income.”
RI Mining’s platform not only addresses the growing investor demand for daily passive earnings but also supports a sustainable crypto ecosystem driven by green energy and AI-powered efficiency.
RI Mining is a global leader in AI-driven cloud mining solutions, established to provide safe, sustainable, and transparent digital asset management. Serving users across 190+ countries, RI Mining leverages cutting-edge technology and renewable energy resources to deliver unmatched user experiences.
To learn more about RI Mining, visit the official website and download the app. Official email: [email protected]
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.