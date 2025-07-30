AML Bitcoin founder gets 7 years in prison for crypto fraud

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

PANews reported on October 15th that Japanese regulators plan to ban insider trading in the cryptocurrency sector, according to Decrypt. The country's top financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, will soon be authorized to investigate related violations and may recommend additional penalties or refer cases for criminal investigation against those who trade using non-public information. Previously, insider trading regulations did not cover the digital asset sector. The Financial Services Agency of Japan will discuss the details of the new regulations, aiming to pass them by 2026. In terms of implementation, regulators will first clearly prohibit the use of non-public information in cryptocurrency trading, and will subsequently develop more detailed and specific rules to regulate the cryptocurrency market, protect investor rights, and promote the healthy development of the digital asset industry.