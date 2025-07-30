Revolut Mulls Buying US Bank to Fast-Track American Licence: Report

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/30 12:49
Threshold
T$0,01329-1,84%
CreatorBid
BID$0,05666-1,06%
Omnity Network
OCT$0,05824-3,27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6,29-1,37%
GET
GET$0,002701-2,91%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,12966-12,09%

Digital banking giant Revolut is reportedly exploring the purchase of a US bank as it seeks to accelerate its entry into the American market.

The move would allow the UK’s largest fintech to bypass the often lengthy process of securing a banking charter from scratch.

The company is considering acquiring a nationally chartered bank that already holds a licence, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. An acquisition would allow Revolut to lend in the US more quickly than applying for a banking charter independently, which can take years.

According to the report, the company is also said to be weighing applying for its own banking licence rather than entering through an acquisition.

Revolut declined to comment on the matter.

Trump-Era Policies Seen as Potential Boost to Revolut’s Licence Bid

The fintech, which has 60m customers worldwide, has been searching for ways to deepen its presence in the US, one of the world’s largest financial markets.

Winning an American banking licence would provide access to a vast base of customers and deposits at a time when UK fintechs are facing slower growth at home.

US President Donald Trump’s deregulatory agenda has created a perception that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency could expedite the approval process for bank charters, the FT said. However, Revolut is still exploring the most efficient path forward.

Revolut Eyes Middle East, Latin America as It Seeks Scale Abroad

The company is already in talks for a $1b deal that would raise fresh capital and value the fintech at about $65b, the FT reported ths week. Part of the funding would help finance its global expansion.

Revolut has considered similar strategies elsewhere, including a plan to acquire a Middle Eastern bank. It completed the purchase of Argentine bank Cetelem from BNP Paribas last month as part of its expansion drive.

Although Revolut holds banking licences in Lithuania, which allows it to operate across the European Union, and in Mexico, it has yet to secure one in the UK. Regulators approved its application last year but imposed restrictions that continue to limit its lending activity.

US Banking Approval Could Pave Way for Digital Asset Services

The company’s international ambitions extend beyond traditional banking. Revolut, which has offered crypto trading in the UK and the European Economic Area, resumed limited crypto operations in Hungary this week. The move came after a regulatory freeze earlier this summer, when Hungary introduced a new law requiring all crypto service providers to hold a domestic licence.

As of Oct. 2023, Revolut suspended its crypto services in the US due to regulatory uncertainty.

Now, it’s push for an American banking licence could lay the groundwork for broader product offerings, including digital asset services, if approved.

Industry observers say a US banking licence would mark a significant milestone for Revolut and help it compete with American fintech rivals.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

PANews reported on October 15 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote that VanEck submitted an updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC with a fee of 0.30%.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:56
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0,009227-5,81%
Union
U$0,00709-4,11%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,8936+19,19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

PANews reported on October 15th that Japanese regulators plan to ban insider trading in the cryptocurrency sector, according to Decrypt. The country's top financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, will soon be authorized to investigate related violations and may recommend additional penalties or refer cases for criminal investigation against those who trade using non-public information. Previously, insider trading regulations did not cover the digital asset sector. The Financial Services Agency of Japan will discuss the details of the new regulations, aiming to pass them by 2026. In terms of implementation, regulators will first clearly prohibit the use of non-public information in cryptocurrency trading, and will subsequently develop more detailed and specific rules to regulate the cryptocurrency market, protect investor rights, and promote the healthy development of the digital asset industry.
Comedian
BAN$0,0587-1,12%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
SOON
SOON$0,8539-15,32%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:46
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield