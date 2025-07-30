US SEC approves physical redemption of crypto asset ETP shares

By: PANews
2025/07/30 10:53
PANews reported on July 30th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted to allow authorized participants to conduct physical subscriptions and redemptions for shares of crypto asset exchange-traded products (ETPs), according to the SEC's official website. This move marks that spot ETPs such as Bitcoin and Ethereum will be able to use physical subscriptions and redemptions, just like other commodity ETPs, improving product efficiency and reducing costs. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated that this move will help establish a more reasonable regulatory framework for crypto assets and benefit investors. In addition, the SEC also approved a number of exchange applications related to crypto assets, including mixed spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, related options, and increased Bitcoin ETP option position limits.
