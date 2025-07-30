Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday

By: PANews
2025/07/30 09:38
PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares through its three ETFs on Tuesday, adding to its $20 million purchase the day before. Last week, Ark Invest also spent $182 million to acquire more than 4.77 million shares of BitMine common stock. At the same time, ARKF, a fund under Ark Investment, also sold $1.47 billion worth of Block Inc. shares. Thomas Lee, chairman of the board of BitMine, said that the company's ETH holdings have exceeded $2 billion and are moving towards the goal of acquiring and staking 5% of the total ETH supply. Although BitMine's stock price fell 8.86% on Tuesday, its cumulative increase in the past month has reached 650.29%.
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
AlphaPepe scores 10/10 from BlockSAFU, has 1,200+ holders, 85% APR staking, and instant token delivery, making it a strong 100x meme coin candidate.
PANews reported on October 15th that Figure Technology Solutions (ticker symbol FIGR) will launch its regulated yield-generating security token, YLDS, on the Sui blockchain. This marks the token's first deployment on a Layer 1 public blockchain outside of the Provenance blockchain. YLDS is a debt security instrument backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements, registered with the U.S. SEC. The token offers a daily interest accrual and monthly payments equivalent to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) minus 35 basis points. Sui's partnership with Figure aims to generate yield for DeepBook, Sui's ecosystem limit order book, and support the platform's upcoming margin trading. On DeepBook, stablecoins will be automatically converted to YLDS. Furthermore, the project stated that minting YLDS directly on Sui "will ultimately provide Sui users with direct fiat on/off access, allowing them to access US dollars without relying on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges." The two parties plan to collaborate on further integration of YLDS and SUI.
