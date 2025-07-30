Kunlun Wanwei launches and open-sources Skywork UniPic, a multimodal unified pre-training model

PANews reported on July 30th that Kunlun Wanwei officially launched and open-sourced the "Skywork UniPic," a multimodal unified pre-training model using an autoregressive approach. This model deeply integrates three core capabilities: image understanding, text-to-image generation, and image editing. This model is end-to-end pre-trained on large-scale, high-quality data and exhibits excellent versatility and portability.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.