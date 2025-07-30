Warnings from multiple locations: Beware of new "stablecoin investment" scams By: PANews 2025/07/30 08:30

PANews reported on July 30th that some unscrupulous institutions have recently capitalized on the buzz around "stablecoins," issuing or hyping so-called "virtual currencies," "digital assets," and "stablecoin investment projects," promising high returns and inducing the public to invest in these transactions, potentially engaging in illegal financial activities. In reality, such activities carry significant risks associated with illegal fundraising. Their operating model often relies on attracting funds from new investors to maintain operations or pay returns to previous investors. If the funding chain breaks down or the project owner absconds, investors face significant risks of losing their principal. In response, financial regulators in multiple regions have issued risk warnings, reminding the public to avoid being deceived.