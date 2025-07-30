Warnings from multiple locations: Beware of new "stablecoin investment" scams

PANews reported on July 30th that some unscrupulous institutions have recently capitalized on the buzz around "stablecoins," issuing or hyping so-called "virtual currencies," "digital assets," and "stablecoin investment projects," promising high returns and inducing the public to invest in these transactions, potentially engaging in illegal financial activities. In reality, such activities carry significant risks associated with illegal fundraising. Their operating model often relies on attracting funds from new investors to maintain operations or pay returns to previous investors. If the funding chain breaks down or the project owner absconds, investors face significant risks of losing their principal. In response, financial regulators in multiple regions have issued risk warnings, reminding the public to avoid being deceived.
Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

PANews reported on October 15th that Figure Technology Solutions (ticker symbol FIGR) will launch its regulated yield-generating security token, YLDS, on the Sui blockchain. This marks the token's first deployment on a Layer 1 public blockchain outside of the Provenance blockchain. YLDS is a debt security instrument backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements, registered with the U.S. SEC. The token offers a daily interest accrual and monthly payments equivalent to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) minus 35 basis points. Sui's partnership with Figure aims to generate yield for DeepBook, Sui's ecosystem limit order book, and support the platform's upcoming margin trading. On DeepBook, stablecoins will be automatically converted to YLDS. Furthermore, the project stated that minting YLDS directly on Sui "will ultimately provide Sui users with direct fiat on/off access, allowing them to access US dollars without relying on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges." The two parties plan to collaborate on further integration of YLDS and SUI.
Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 26,199 ETH from FalconX, worth US$108.36 million. The wallet is likely to belong to Bitmine.
New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on October 15th that a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives will implement the executive order signed by President Trump, which instructs the Department of Labor to pave the way for the inclusion of cryptocurrency and private equity investments in 401(k) retirement plans. According to a source familiar with the matter, Montana Republican Congressman Troy Downing will introduce the bill, titled the "Retirement Investment Choices Act," on Tuesday. The source stated, "The bill focuses on codifying the executive order and giving it long-term effect. Promoting financial democratization and making these alternative investments accessible to more people are the core driving forces of the bill." The bill has four Republican co-sponsors: Representatives Byron Donalds, Buddy Carter, Warren Davidson and Barry Moore. Sources familiar with the matter said that there is no corresponding version of the bill in the Senate yet.
