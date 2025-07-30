Smart money increased their holdings again after the LUNA/UST crash, purchasing nearly $10 million worth of WBTC and ETH in 9 hours. By: PANews 2025/07/30 09:09

BTC $112,853.55 -1.14% LUNA $0.10145 -3.38% AI $0.08317 -5.38% SMART $0.004296 +14.52% ETH $4,116.55 -2.23% WBTC $112,826.1 -1.13%

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, "smart money that shorted BTC when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million" recently chose to increase its holdings during the market correction. In the past 9 hours, it purchased 39.57 WBTC and 1,362.8 ETH (of which 643.19 ETH were obtained from WBTC swaps), with a total value of approximately $9.765 million. Specifically, the purchase cost of WBTC was $117,993 and the purchase cost of ETH was $3,757.25.