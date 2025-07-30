LILPEPE could overtake Cardano and Sui in the top 20 cryptos in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/30 07:30
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

LILPEPE raises $11.8m in presale, eyes top 20 spot as it challenges ADA and SUI with real utility and meme momentum.

The crypto market has always rewarded underdogs. All eyes are shifting toward Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — a project many believe is gearing up to dethrone giants like Cardano (ADA) and Sui (SUI) from the coveted Top 20 crypto leaderboard. 

What seemed like a joke a few months ago has now evolved into one of the most meticulously engineered memecoin ecosystems in the entire market. With LILPEPE currently priced at $0.0017 in stage 8 of its presale and already having raised over $11.8 million, it’s rapidly gaining momentum and serious credibility. 

But how exactly can LILPEPE reach and overtake SUI and ADA, which currently boast market caps of $12.7 billion and $28.2 billion, respectively? Let’s break it down and examine why Little Pepe is set to dominate 2025.

A layer 2 engineered for memecoin supremacy

LILPEPE isn’t just another ERC-20 token slapped with meme appeal. It’s building its own Layer 2 blockchain, dedicated exclusively to memecoins. This isn’t some copy-paste Layer 2 either — it’s tailored to offer ultra-fast transaction speeds, extremely low fees, and most importantly, a sniper bot-resistant architecture. That’s a game-changer. 

Sniper bots have plagued memecoin launches for years, draining early liquidity and turning community launches into whales-only affairs. LILPEPE’s Layer 2 actively defends against these attacks, ensuring fair access for all investors, from whales to casual degen buyers.

Not just hype: Real utilities and ecosystem

Unlike many memecoins that rely purely on marketing gimmicks, LILPEPE is stacking real utility. The upcoming Meme Launchpad empowers new projects, giving them a secure place to launch on-chain and access liquidity. 

It’s like what Ethereum’s ICO era did for DeFi, but focused entirely on meme tokens. And with community voting mechanisms on the roadmap, LILPEPE is laying the foundation for a truly decentralized meme economy.

The $777,000 giveaway and CMC listing

LILPEPE has gone big with its $777,000 token giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens. It’s not just a marketing stunt — it’s viral fuel, designed to supercharge exposure and draw in a new wave of buyers. Even before its full launch, LILPEPE has already landed a CoinMarketCap listing, a milestone most presale projects only dream about. This level of legitimacy signals that bigger things are brewing — and investors are noticing.

Two CEX listings at launch + plans for the biggest exchange

LILPEPE isn’t stopping at DEX exposure. The team has confirmed plans to launch on two top centralized exchanges (CEXs) immediately after the presale ends. But that’s not all: there are ongoing private arrangements to list on the world’s largest crypto exchange. 

While the name remains under wraps for legal and strategic reasons, insiders are already buzzing — and for good reason. Memecoins with massive exchange accessibility tend to do one thing: explode. And LILPEPE has engineered every step of its journey to ensure it’s ready for liftoff.

The math behind a $30 billion market cap

Now let’s get to the core question: How can LILPEPE realistically overtake ADA and SUI?

Here’s the math:

  • SUI currently sits at $12.7 billion.
  • Cardano is around $28.2 billion.
  • To overtake both, LILPEPE needs to hit at least $30 billion.

With its maximum token supply likely to remain tight, a $30 billion market cap would place the price of LILPEPE at approximately $0.13 per token — a mind-blowing 7,500% gain from its current $0.0017 presale price. In practical terms, a modest $150 investment today could become $11,250, and a more confident $2,000 investment would yield $150,000+. That’s not hopium — that’s math backed by hype, utility, and infrastructure.

Meme hype + DeFi utility = Unstoppable momentum

LILPEPE has already ticked all the boxes: hype, utility, tech innovation, CEX exposure, community energy, and a clear roadmap. While Cardano continues to delay rollouts and SUI fights for traction in a crowded smart contract market, LILPEPE is charging ahead with meme appeal and actual innovation. And when that cocktail brews during a bull market, investors don’t get ordinary returns; they get legendary ones. So while the rest of the crypto world stares at SUI and ADA trying to hit $10, early LILPEPE holders could watch their favorite green frog crush the Top 20 rankings and change their portfolios forever.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

