Hyperliquid API outage causes freeze on trading, HYPE down 5%

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/30 04:15
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.72-8.24%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001176-2.00%

Hyperliquid’s frontend crashed for half an hour, pausing all trading on the platform and shaking confidence in its token.

Summary
  • Hyperliquid DeFi exchange suffered downtime.
  • The issue was related to its front-end connection.
  • HYPE token was down 5% post-crash.

In DeFi, decentralization only goes so far, especially when it comes to user-facing components. On Tuesday, July 29, between 14:20 and 14:47 UTC, Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) API crashed, disabling front ends and pausing trading. During that period, users could not open or close trades, enter or exit short positions, or withdraw their funds.

The issue stemmed from an API server malfunction caused by a sudden spike in traffic. This API facilitates communication between the Hyperliquid DeFi protocol and its centralized front end, which includes its mobile apps and website.

The backend, including the Hyperliquid DEX and its layer-1 blockchain network, continued to function. However, as the front end was down, traders could not interact with the network or the DEX through standard interfaces. Traders were unable to close open positions or execute trades.

Hyperliquid downtime shows DeFi fragility

While the issue was resolved quickly, the outage reveals hidden vulnerabilities in many supposedly decentralized services. Although the Hyperliquid DEX and network are decentralized, the website and mobile apps used to access them are not.

Many DeFi platforms rely on centralized servers to run their front ends. Websites and mobile apps are difficult to operate in a decentralized manner, making them a critical vulnerability. Attackers often perform front-end attacks, targeting DeFi protocol websites to carry out phishing or other schemes.

For instance, Curve Finance suffered a website DNS hijacking in May 2025. In September of 2024, hackers took over Ethena Labs’ website, while in 2023, the same thing happened to Balancer. In all of these cases, the underlying blockchain infrastructure was not affected.

HYPE token fell about 5% shortly after the outage, from $45 to a low of $42.87. The token has since recovered to $44.25, but the issue continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

PANews reported on October 15th that Figure Technology Solutions (ticker symbol FIGR) will launch its regulated yield-generating security token, YLDS, on the Sui blockchain. This marks the token's first deployment on a Layer 1 public blockchain outside of the Provenance blockchain. YLDS is a debt security instrument backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements, registered with the U.S. SEC. The token offers a daily interest accrual and monthly payments equivalent to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) minus 35 basis points. Sui's partnership with Figure aims to generate yield for DeepBook, Sui's ecosystem limit order book, and support the platform's upcoming margin trading. On DeepBook, stablecoins will be automatically converted to YLDS. Furthermore, the project stated that minting YLDS directly on Sui "will ultimately provide Sui users with direct fiat on/off access, allowing them to access US dollars without relying on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges." The two parties plan to collaborate on further integration of YLDS and SUI.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009009-5.06%
SUI
SUI$2.7985-5.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.306-3.56%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:41
Share
Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 26,199 ETH from FalconX, worth US$108.36 million. The wallet is likely to belong to Bitmine.
Ethereum
ETH$4,089.64-3.07%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-4.37%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02437-3.13%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 07:59
Share
New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on October 15th that a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives will implement the executive order signed by President Trump, which instructs the Department of Labor to pave the way for the inclusion of cryptocurrency and private equity investments in 401(k) retirement plans. According to a source familiar with the matter, Montana Republican Congressman Troy Downing will introduce the bill, titled the "Retirement Investment Choices Act," on Tuesday. The source stated, "The bill focuses on codifying the executive order and giving it long-term effect. Promoting financial democratization and making these alternative investments accessible to more people are the core driving forces of the bill." The bill has four Republican co-sponsors: Representatives Byron Donalds, Buddy Carter, Warren Davidson and Barry Moore. Sources familiar with the matter said that there is no corresponding version of the bill in the Senate yet.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.249-3.13%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2444-11.80%
Sidekick
K$0.05109+8.33%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:35
Share

Trending News

More

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months