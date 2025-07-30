Dow Jones down on weak earnings, Trump’s DOJ threatens tariff evaders

2025/07/30
S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell from record highs after the DOJ announced it would be going after tariff evaders.

  • Stocks fell on weak earnings.
  • The labor market also weakened.
  • Trump’s DOJ puts tariff evaders on notice.

Major U.S. stock indices fell on weak labor market data and ongoing trade uncertainty. On Tuesday, July 29, the Dow Jones fell 130 points, or 0.29%, dragged down by weak performance from major healthcare firms. At the same time, the S&P 500 was down 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.09%.

Markets remain focused on earnings, with Boeing reporting stronger-than-expected results. However, streaming platform Spotify missed expectations, with its stock plunging 12%. Shares of healthcare giants Merck and UnitedHealth also fell, as earnings failed to impress investors. Merck was down 3.38% despite an earnings beat, while UnitedHealth lost 4.94% after acknowledging a legal probe into its insurance practices.

Traders were also concerned with the job market slowing down, as both new openings and hiring fell in June. The Bureau of Labor’s JOLTS data showed that there were 7.44 million new job openings in June, lower than the expected 7.5 million and down from 7.7 million in May.

Trump’s DOJ puts tariff evaders on notice

Markets are also under pressure due to ongoing uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. On Tuesday, the Justice Department stated that it would put high priority on prosecuting companies that seek to evade tariffs. This decision comes even as the courts are still deciding on the matter.

Punitive tariffs, in some cases higher than 100%, have been challenged in the U.S. courts. In particular, courts are deciding on whether or not the U.S. President has the authority to enact these tariffs as an emergency measure under executive order. For now, the tariffs remain in place until the court decides the broader issue.

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

PANews reported on October 15th that Figure Technology Solutions (ticker symbol FIGR) will launch its regulated yield-generating security token, YLDS, on the Sui blockchain. This marks the token's first deployment on a Layer 1 public blockchain outside of the Provenance blockchain. YLDS is a debt security instrument backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements, registered with the U.S. SEC. The token offers a daily interest accrual and monthly payments equivalent to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) minus 35 basis points. Sui's partnership with Figure aims to generate yield for DeepBook, Sui's ecosystem limit order book, and support the platform's upcoming margin trading. On DeepBook, stablecoins will be automatically converted to YLDS. Furthermore, the project stated that minting YLDS directly on Sui "will ultimately provide Sui users with direct fiat on/off access, allowing them to access US dollars without relying on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges." The two parties plan to collaborate on further integration of YLDS and SUI.
PANews 2025/10/15
Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 26,199 ETH from FalconX, worth US$108.36 million. The wallet is likely to belong to Bitmine.
PANews 2025/10/15
New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on October 15th that a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives will implement the executive order signed by President Trump, which instructs the Department of Labor to pave the way for the inclusion of cryptocurrency and private equity investments in 401(k) retirement plans. According to a source familiar with the matter, Montana Republican Congressman Troy Downing will introduce the bill, titled the "Retirement Investment Choices Act," on Tuesday. The source stated, "The bill focuses on codifying the executive order and giving it long-term effect. Promoting financial democratization and making these alternative investments accessible to more people are the core driving forces of the bill." The bill has four Republican co-sponsors: Representatives Byron Donalds, Buddy Carter, Warren Davidson and Barry Moore. Sources familiar with the matter said that there is no corresponding version of the bill in the Senate yet.
PANews 2025/10/15
