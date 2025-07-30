CryptoQuant explains why the Tron price is surging

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/30 02:26
Tron
TRX$0.3168-1.73%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001814-2.05%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002256+0.13%

Tron price continued its strong bull run this week, reaching its highest level since December last year.

Summary
  • Tron price is on the verge of a strong bull run to its all-time high.
  • CryptoQuant points to its dominance in the stablecoin industry.
  • They also pointed to the growing decentralized finance ecosystem.

Tron (TRX) jumped to $0.3500, even as the crypto market pulled back. It was up by 75% from its lowest level this year.

CryptoQuant explains why Tron price is surging

In an X post, CryptoQuant, one of the more trusted analytics platform, explained why the Tron price has surged and outperformed other tokens.  The firm noted that the momentum stemmed from rising transactions on the network and its growing market share in the stablecoin industry.

Nansen data shows that Tron’s network processed over 2.8 billion transactions in the last 12 months, second only to Solana (SOL), which handled 20 billion transactions.

CryptoQuant also pointed to Tron’s dominance in the stablecoin industry. Data compiled by Artemis shows that Tron has over $82 billion in stablecoin supply and more than 9.8 million stablecoin addresses. It handled $625 billion in transactions in the last 30 days.

https://twitter.com/cryptoquant_com/status/1950199886017593359

This growth has led to a substantial increase in revenue. Tron generated more than $3.5 billion in revenue in the last 12 months, exceeding the combined revenue of Ethereum (ETH), Solana, and BNB Chain, combined. 

CryptoQuant also noted that Tron is a major player in decentralized finance, where it holds over $6.12 billion in assets. This makes it the fifth-largest chain in the crypto industry after Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Bitcoin.

TRX price also advanced after Tron Inc., formerly known as SRM Entertainment, filed to raise $1 billion to accumulate Tron tokens. This accumulation comes as Tron supply has continued to fall due to token burns.

Tron price technical analysis

Tron price

The three-day chart shows that TRX price bottomed at $0.200 earlier this year and then rallied to $0.3500. It has remained above the ascending trendline that connects the lowest swings since August last year.

Tron moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, a sign that bulls are in control. It also moved above the Supertrend indicator. Therefore, the token will likely continue rising as buyers target the crucial resistance at $0.4492, its highest point in 2024.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

PANews reported on October 15th that Figure Technology Solutions (ticker symbol FIGR) will launch its regulated yield-generating security token, YLDS, on the Sui blockchain. This marks the token's first deployment on a Layer 1 public blockchain outside of the Provenance blockchain. YLDS is a debt security instrument backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements, registered with the U.S. SEC. The token offers a daily interest accrual and monthly payments equivalent to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) minus 35 basis points. Sui's partnership with Figure aims to generate yield for DeepBook, Sui's ecosystem limit order book, and support the platform's upcoming margin trading. On DeepBook, stablecoins will be automatically converted to YLDS. Furthermore, the project stated that minting YLDS directly on Sui "will ultimately provide Sui users with direct fiat on/off access, allowing them to access US dollars without relying on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges." The two parties plan to collaborate on further integration of YLDS and SUI.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009009-5.06%
SUI
SUI$2.7985-5.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.306-3.56%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:41
Share
Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 26,199 ETH from FalconX, worth US$108.36 million. The wallet is likely to belong to Bitmine.
Ethereum
ETH$4,089.64-3.07%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-4.37%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02437-3.13%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 07:59
Share
New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on October 15th that a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives will implement the executive order signed by President Trump, which instructs the Department of Labor to pave the way for the inclusion of cryptocurrency and private equity investments in 401(k) retirement plans. According to a source familiar with the matter, Montana Republican Congressman Troy Downing will introduce the bill, titled the "Retirement Investment Choices Act," on Tuesday. The source stated, "The bill focuses on codifying the executive order and giving it long-term effect. Promoting financial democratization and making these alternative investments accessible to more people are the core driving forces of the bill." The bill has four Republican co-sponsors: Representatives Byron Donalds, Buddy Carter, Warren Davidson and Barry Moore. Sources familiar with the matter said that there is no corresponding version of the bill in the Senate yet.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.249-3.13%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2444-11.80%
Sidekick
K$0.05109+8.33%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:35
Share

Trending News

More

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months