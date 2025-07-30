180 Life Sciences Rebrands as ETHZilla, Unleashes $425M Ethereum Treasury Raise

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/30 01:06
Threshold
T$0.01324-2.79%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0018677+5.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.08358-6.92%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003231-6.88%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003586-0.69%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: ATNF) has revealed plans to transform its business strategy with a major crypto change by rebranding to “ETHZilla” and adopting Ethereum as the central asset in its treasury reserve.

The company is supported by over 60 institutional and crypto-native investors. This move establishes ETHZilla as a publicly traded company adopting Ethereum.

Private Placement and ETH Strategy

The company’s planned $425 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) will fund the initial treasury allocation. The deal, expected to close on or around August 1, includes registration rights for investors and authorizes the sale of an additional $150 million in debt securities.

Upon closing, proceeds will primarily be used to purchase ETH, fund general corporate expenses, and cover transaction costs. Electric Capital will serve as the external asset manager, tasked with building an on-chain yield generation program that goes beyond standard staking.

The strategy will include a mix of lending, liquidity provisioning, and structured agreements, seeking to optimize ETH yield while maintaining risk controls.

Crypto-Native Backing and Governance

ETHZilla’s PIPE is backed by a deep bench of prominent names from both traditional and decentralized finance. Among them are Polychain Capital, Harbour Island, GSR, Omicron Technologies, and leaders such as Konstantin Lomashuk (Lido), Sreeram Kannan (Eigenlayer), Robert Leshner (Compound), and Vivek Raman (Etherealize).

The existing management team will stay in place post-transaction. McAndrew Rudisill is set to become chairman of the board. He explains that the Ethereum network, with a market capitalization of over $450 billion, represents a foundational layer for new developments in stablecoins and tokenized assets.

Rudisill describes the initiative as a pathway for investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s potential through a public company structure.

Partnership with Etherealize and the DeFi Council

A central part of the company’s transition involves collaboration with Etherealize, a crypto-native firm with strong Ethereum ties. Etherealize will help shape ETHZilla’s treasury deployment and provide continued strategic support.

A newly formed “DeFi Council,” composed of builders from leading DeFi protocols, will advise on how to responsibly and creatively grow the company’s ETH holdings.

SharpLink Is the Largest Public Holder of Ethereum

Currently, SharpLink Gaming is the leading public company holding Ethereum, now controlling 360,807 ETH—valued at approximately $1.33 billion—according to fresh data from analytics platform CoinGecko.

What sets SharpLink apart is not just the size of its ETH treasury, but how it’s used. The company reports that over 95% of its Ethereum is either staked or deployed through liquid staking platforms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

PANews reported on October 15th that Figure Technology Solutions (ticker symbol FIGR) will launch its regulated yield-generating security token, YLDS, on the Sui blockchain. This marks the token's first deployment on a Layer 1 public blockchain outside of the Provenance blockchain. YLDS is a debt security instrument backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements, registered with the U.S. SEC. The token offers a daily interest accrual and monthly payments equivalent to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) minus 35 basis points. Sui's partnership with Figure aims to generate yield for DeepBook, Sui's ecosystem limit order book, and support the platform's upcoming margin trading. On DeepBook, stablecoins will be automatically converted to YLDS. Furthermore, the project stated that minting YLDS directly on Sui "will ultimately provide Sui users with direct fiat on/off access, allowing them to access US dollars without relying on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges." The two parties plan to collaborate on further integration of YLDS and SUI.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009009-5.06%
SUI
SUI$2.7985-5.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.306-3.56%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:41
Share
Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 26,199 ETH from FalconX, worth US$108.36 million. The wallet is likely to belong to Bitmine.
Ethereum
ETH$4,089.64-3.07%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-4.37%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02437-3.13%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 07:59
Share
New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on October 15th that a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives will implement the executive order signed by President Trump, which instructs the Department of Labor to pave the way for the inclusion of cryptocurrency and private equity investments in 401(k) retirement plans. According to a source familiar with the matter, Montana Republican Congressman Troy Downing will introduce the bill, titled the "Retirement Investment Choices Act," on Tuesday. The source stated, "The bill focuses on codifying the executive order and giving it long-term effect. Promoting financial democratization and making these alternative investments accessible to more people are the core driving forces of the bill." The bill has four Republican co-sponsors: Representatives Byron Donalds, Buddy Carter, Warren Davidson and Barry Moore. Sources familiar with the matter said that there is no corresponding version of the bill in the Senate yet.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.249-3.13%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2444-11.80%
Sidekick
K$0.05109+8.33%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:35
Share

Trending News

More

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months