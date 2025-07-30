ALL4 Mining Launches Mobile App: Convert Your XRP, BTC, DOGE into Daily Rewards

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/30 17:45
Bitcoin
BTC$112,742.98-1.62%
GET
GET$0.002701-2.91%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002933-0.57%
XRP
XRP$2.4989-3.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20366-4.59%
RWAX
APP$0.001239-17.40%

ALL4 Mining has launched an innovative mobile application that provides a new way for cryptocurrency holders to increase their value. Through this application, users can convert their digital assets such as XRP, BTC and DOGE into daily passive income, thereby obtaining a more stable cash flow in the cryptocurrency market.

In this rapidly developing digital age, how to effectively use the crypto assets in hand has become the focus of investors, and ALL4 Mining’s mobile application undoubtedly provides an answer worth trying.

Key Highlights of the Mobile App Launch

Seamless Mobile Mining: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage investments.

Enhanced Security: Built with top-tier security measures from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app ensures your digital assets are protected wherever you are.

Instant Rewards: New users who sign up through the app receive an instant $15 sign-up bonus and can earn $0.6 per day just for logging in.

Diverse Contract Options: From one-day contracts starting at $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals.

24/7 Reliability: With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app guarantees you uninterrupted access to mining operations.

Simple Steps to Start Cloud Mining with ALL4 Mining

Step 1: Choose ALL4 Mining as your provider: ALL4 Mining’s mining method is simple and straightforward, and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns from mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods.

Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ALL4 Mining official website all4mining.com, create an account using your email address, log in to access the dashboard and start mining immediately.

Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options. Click to view all contract benefits.

After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits.

About ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leader in cloud mining services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK.

After years of development, the company currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and enjoys the trust of more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry.

ALL4 Mining is committed to building a safe, compliant, transparent, clean, green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly infrastructure power grid, providing a variety of stable and intelligent data processing service solutions for global customers. With a growing global mining network, ALL4 Mining provides institutional clients and digital asset enthusiasts with a more efficient mining experience.

Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments will become easier and safer than ever before.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

The post Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Laura Loomer alleges a “well-funded” effort is underway to secure a presidential pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried, claiming political operatives are lobbying for clemency; there is no public, verifiable record confirming an organized campaign as of the March 2025 posts. Allegation: a mobilized, funded lobby is seeking SBF’s pardon Key facts: SBF was convicted in 2024, sentenced to 25 years and ordered to forfeit $11 billion, per federal court records. Context: Claims reported on X (March 11, 2025) have not been corroborated by official statements from the Trump campaign or Bankman‑Fried’s legal team. Sam Bankman‑Fried pardon effort: Laura Loomer warns of a “well‑funded” lobby to secure clemency — read the verified facts, court records, and what this means for politically charged crypto issues. Stay informed with COINOTAG. What is the alleged effort to pardon Sam Bankman‑Fried? The alleged Sam Bankman‑Fried pardon effort refers to claims made by conservative activist Laura Loomer on X that a “highly mobilized and well funded” campaign is lobbying for presidential clemency for the FTX founder. Federal court records show Bankman‑Fried was convicted in 2024 and…
WELL3
WELL$0.0000745-4.48%
MAY
MAY$0.03015-3.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015891-0.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:34
Share
Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

The post Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Stripe stablecoin subscriptions let U.S. merchants accept recurring payments in USDC, USDP and USDG across Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana, with fiat settlement options and integrated billing — designed to simplify recurring crypto receipts and dashboard management for merchants. Accept recurring USDC/USDP/USDG payments on major chains Supports Elements, Checkout, Payment Intents API and Payment Links for seamless integration Limits: $10,000 per transaction and $100,000 per month; over 400 supported wallets and operations in 101 countries Stripe stablecoin subscriptions enable U.S. merchants to accept recurring USDC/USDP/USDG on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana — learn setup steps and dashboard controls today. Published: October 14, 2025 | Updated: October 14, 2025 | Author: COINOTAG COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧭 Research →…
MAY
MAY$0.03015-3.45%
Union
U$0.007101-6.38%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:13
Share
IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

The post IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The IMF warns the current AI investment bubble echoes the dot‑com surge: valuations may face a sharp correction, but the IMF judges the risk of widespread banking-sector contagion to be low because investments are largely equity‑funded by cash‑rich tech firms. IMF says AI valuations resemble the dot‑com era and could correct sharply. Investments are driven by cash‑rich firms, reducing direct financial‑system exposure. IMF data: AI investment rose by under 0.4% of US GDP vs. a 1.2% GDP rise during 1995–2000; inflation forecasts adjusted accordingly. AI investment bubble: IMF warns AI‑driven valuations echo the dot‑com surge and may correct sharply but are unlikely to trigger a banking crisis. COINOTAG analysis. By COINOTAG — Published: October 14, 2025 — Updated: October 14, 2025 COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08266-7.01%
Boom
BOOM$0.034871+5.66%
Echo
ECHO$0.02442-17.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:01
Share

Trending News

More

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

Famous Economist Warns That The Bitcoin Price Recovery Is A Dead Cat Bounce, What This Means

Fed Chair Powell says FOMC is divided on additional rate cuts in 2025