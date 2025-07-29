Hong Kong freezes stablecoin licensing through 2025 as rules take effect

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/29 23:15
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006771+0.34%

Hong Kong’s decision to hold off on stablecoin licensing until 2025, as the regulatory regime prepares for Gazette publication on August 1, signals caution over rapid adoption. But is this a strategic pause or a bottleneck for crypto’s next frontier?

Summary
  • Hong Kong will not issue stablecoin licenses in 2025, despite finalizing a regulatory framework effective August 1.
  • The HKMA’s guidelines focus on reserve transparency, AML compliance, and capital requirements, with early applications due September 30.
  • The delay reflects Hong Kong’s cautious, phased approach to crypto regulation, starkly contrasting with the U.S. GENIUS Act’s rapid rollout.

On July 29, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed it will not issue any stablecoin licenses this year, despite finalizing a comprehensive regulatory framework that takes effect on August 1.

The guidelines impose strict requirements on issuers, including anti-money laundering controls and reserve transparency. Deputy CEO Darryl Chan Wai-man cited the “heavy workload” of vetting applications, with approvals unlikely before early 2025, and even then, it might be only for a select few.

Hong Kong chooses rigor over speed in stablecoin blueprint

While Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing pause stretches into 2025, the newly finalized rules reveal a regulatory framework designed for precision. The HKMA’s July 29 release outlines two core guidelines: one dictating capital and operational requirements for licensed issuers, and another enforcing stringent anti-money laundering protocols, while clarifying how existing issuers will be transitioned into the new regime.

After taking effect next month, violators risk penalties under Hong Kong’s Stablecoins Ordinance. Meanwhile, prospective applicants face a tight timeline, with the regulator urging them to signal intent by August 31 for preliminary feedback, with full submissions due by September 30 for early consideration.

Though licensing remains “ongoing,” the HKMA’s phased approach suggests a bottleneck: only the most compliant candidates will clear initial scrutiny. Deputy CEO Darryl Chan’s warning, that explosive growth is unlikely, hints at a deliberate throttling of market entry.

The U.S. contrast

Hong Kong’s measured rollout clashes starkly with Washington’s aggressive stablecoin strategy. Signed by President Trump on July 18, the GENIUS Act mandates 100% reserve backing for stablecoins, monthly transparency reports, and federal AML oversight, all while fast-tracking approvals. Where Hong Kong prioritizes deliberation, the U.S. framework thrives on speed, explicitly aiming to “move LIGHTNING FAST” (as Trump tweeted) to dominate digital asset innovation.

The divergence reflects deeper priorities: Hong Kong seeks stability through selective licensing, while America bets on scale and dollar hegemony. Yet both regimes share a focus on consumer safeguards. Hong Kong’s rules prohibit misleading claims about licensing status, mirroring the GENIUS Act’s crackdown on deceptive marketing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

The post Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Laura Loomer alleges a “well-funded” effort is underway to secure a presidential pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried, claiming political operatives are lobbying for clemency; there is no public, verifiable record confirming an organized campaign as of the March 2025 posts. Allegation: a mobilized, funded lobby is seeking SBF’s pardon Key facts: SBF was convicted in 2024, sentenced to 25 years and ordered to forfeit $11 billion, per federal court records. Context: Claims reported on X (March 11, 2025) have not been corroborated by official statements from the Trump campaign or Bankman‑Fried’s legal team. Sam Bankman‑Fried pardon effort: Laura Loomer warns of a “well‑funded” lobby to secure clemency — read the verified facts, court records, and what this means for politically charged crypto issues. Stay informed with COINOTAG. What is the alleged effort to pardon Sam Bankman‑Fried? The alleged Sam Bankman‑Fried pardon effort refers to claims made by conservative activist Laura Loomer on X that a “highly mobilized and well funded” campaign is lobbying for presidential clemency for the FTX founder. Federal court records show Bankman‑Fried was convicted in 2024 and…
WELL3
WELL$0.0000745-4.48%
MAY
MAY$0.03015-3.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015891-0.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:34
Share
Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

The post Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Stripe stablecoin subscriptions let U.S. merchants accept recurring payments in USDC, USDP and USDG across Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana, with fiat settlement options and integrated billing — designed to simplify recurring crypto receipts and dashboard management for merchants. Accept recurring USDC/USDP/USDG payments on major chains Supports Elements, Checkout, Payment Intents API and Payment Links for seamless integration Limits: $10,000 per transaction and $100,000 per month; over 400 supported wallets and operations in 101 countries Stripe stablecoin subscriptions enable U.S. merchants to accept recurring USDC/USDP/USDG on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana — learn setup steps and dashboard controls today. Published: October 14, 2025 | Updated: October 14, 2025 | Author: COINOTAG COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧭 Research →…
MAY
MAY$0.03015-3.45%
Union
U$0.007101-6.38%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:13
Share
IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

The post IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The IMF warns the current AI investment bubble echoes the dot‑com surge: valuations may face a sharp correction, but the IMF judges the risk of widespread banking-sector contagion to be low because investments are largely equity‑funded by cash‑rich tech firms. IMF says AI valuations resemble the dot‑com era and could correct sharply. Investments are driven by cash‑rich firms, reducing direct financial‑system exposure. IMF data: AI investment rose by under 0.4% of US GDP vs. a 1.2% GDP rise during 1995–2000; inflation forecasts adjusted accordingly. AI investment bubble: IMF warns AI‑driven valuations echo the dot‑com surge and may correct sharply but are unlikely to trigger a banking crisis. COINOTAG analysis. By COINOTAG — Published: October 14, 2025 — Updated: October 14, 2025 COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08266-7.01%
Boom
BOOM$0.034871+5.66%
Echo
ECHO$0.02442-17.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:01
Share

Trending News

More

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

Famous Economist Warns That The Bitcoin Price Recovery Is A Dead Cat Bounce, What This Means

Fed Chair Powell says FOMC is divided on additional rate cuts in 2025