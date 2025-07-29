Market News: Pump.Fun pledges to use 100% of daily revenue for buybacks By: PANews 2025/07/29 21:20

FUN $0.005568 +0.36% TOKEN $0.009086 -4.55% PUMP $0.004046 -5.92% DAO $0.09041 -4.32%

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to market sources, pump.fun has increased its token repurchase efforts, pledging to use 100% of its daily revenue for repurchases. Update: Dumpster DAO analysis indicates that pump.fun is suspected of using 100% of its daily revenue to repurchase tokens in just one day, suggesting this model may be unsustainable.