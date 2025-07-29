China’s JD.com registers ‘Jcoin’ ahead of Hong Kong stablecoin regime

Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana
Stripe stablecoin subscriptions let U.S. merchants accept recurring payments in USDC, USDP and USDG across Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana, with fiat settlement options and integrated billing — designed to simplify recurring crypto receipts and dashboard management for merchants. Accept recurring USDC/USDP/USDG payments on major chains Supports Elements, Checkout, Payment Intents API and Payment Links for seamless integration Limits: $10,000 per transaction and $100,000 per month; over 400 supported wallets and operations in 101 countries Stripe stablecoin subscriptions enable U.S. merchants to accept recurring USDC/USDP/USDG on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana — learn setup steps and dashboard controls today. Published: October 14, 2025 | Updated: October 14, 2025 | Author: COINOTAG
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:13