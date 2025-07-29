The DEGEN Foundation is exploring a phased destruction of 32.5% of its total DEGEN token supply. By: PANews 2025/07/29 20:54

TOKEN $0.009086 -4.55% DEGEN $0.002161 -5.09%

According to PANews on July 29th, the DEGEN Foundation published a post on the X platform discussing a phased destruction of 32.5% of the total DEGEN token supply to address concerns about dilution and inflation, aiming to achieve long-term sustainability rather than future large-scale airdrops. Community feedback is currently being sought. The DEGEN Foundation plans to steadily destroy tokens monthly until a sustainable long-term construction level is reached, while also rewarding long-term holders. The DEGEN Foundation stated that while it currently holds 32.5% of the token supply and could use these tokens for future airdrops (such as the Degen app or other initiatives), this would dilute the interests of existing holders, which is not ideal for long-term token holders.