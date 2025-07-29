K33 once again increased his holdings by 5 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 126 BTC. By: PANews 2025/07/29 18:55

According to PANews on July 29, Bitcoin asset management company K33 announced that it has increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 126 BTC.